In tegenstelling tot een nep-manifest waar onder meer GeenStijl en NRC Handelsblad eerder naar linkten, heeft journalist Ken Klippenstein het echte manifest van Luigi Mangione, de moordenaar van Amerikaanse verzekeringsbobo Brian Thompson, gepubliceerd. Wat Mangione voor heeft op onder meer de Unabomber, Breivik en die tyfusracist in Nieuw-Zeeland: hij is lekker kort van stof. Wat hij tegen heeft: hij is een geschifte moordenaar. Het manifest is zelfs zo kort, dat het gewoon in dit topic past.

"To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty."

Daar passen nog wel een hoop spelden tussen, zoals WAT GEEFT JOU HET RECHT IEMAND TE VERMOORDEN ALLEEN MAAR OMDAT JE EEN MENING HEBT OVER EEN ZORGSTELSEL, RARE GEK.

