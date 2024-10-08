You know what the colonisers didn’t count on? Those of us born and raised in the West - in the mothership of the colony, turning on them. They thought we’d be forever indebted to them for their benevolence in how they imprison us. They thought they could colonise our minds… pic.twitter.com/qOj7yENaFk

En ze draagt niet eens een hoofddoek, kun je nagaan. We rollen het perkament uit en citeren de door deze 'Canadees' geschreven pinned tweet van "Decolonial Scholar Activist | Award-Winning Public Speaker | DEI+Justice | Social/Political Media Commentator" dr. Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui:

"You know what the colonisers didn’t count on? Those of us born and raised in the West - in the mothership of the colony, turning on them. They thought we’d be forever indebted to them for their benevolence in how they imprison us. They thought they could colonise our minds like they colonised our lands. They didn’t know we’d take their gab and garb and use them as tools to free the rest. They didn’t know their empire would eventually end by implosion."

Tuurlijk, vrouwen in de sociale wetenschap zijn niet in staat tot abstract denkvermogen dat voorbij de eigen emotionele impulsen reikt. Maar zou ze nou begrijpen dat volgens haar hiermee iedereen met een aan haar gelijkende migratie-achtergrond een overt of covert subversieve, staatsgevaarlijke infiltrant is die elk zinnig land gisteren nog de grens over zou janken? Of zoals zij dat waarschijnlijk zal noemen: islamofobie.

Ideeën hebben gevolgen.