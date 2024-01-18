Tweet not found
The embedded tweet could not be found…
Tendentieus
ongefundeerd &
nodeloos kwetsend
login
word lid
nachtmodus
tip redactie
zoeken
Schuivende panelen????
Bovenstaand de WEF-spreekbeurt van de man die in Argentinië de Yernaz Ramautarsing van Argentinië genoemd wordt. Boodschap tegenover de aanwezigen: 'Jullie, de collectivisten, zijn het probleem, niet de oplossing. Lang leve de vrijheid verDOMME.' Weet u hoe Javier Milei (PROFIEL) als enige staatshoofd naar Davos geraakte trouwens? Commercieel, gewoon met Lufthansa (video, foto), wat volgens zijn woordvoerder zo'n $300.000 en een paar ijsberen bespaarde.
En dan na de breek ook nog CEO van JPMorgan Jaime Diamond die zegt dat Trump op alle sleuteldossiers gelijk had en heeft. De boel is mooi.
Instant Update: Oh ja en voor Ursula is niet oorlog of klimaat, maar DESINFORMATIE de grootste bedreiging van allemaal.
The embedded tweet could not be found…
You can think whatever you want about Milei, but taking Lufthansa flight to Davos while so many „ESG focused“ officials and executives come with private jets is exactly the right signal to send.
🚨 Reporters GASP live on-air as Americans most powerful Banker praises Trump policies, defends the MAGA movement and BLASTS Biden for demonizing 75 million Americans. “Trump was right about NATO, immigration, the economy… Democrats need to GROW UP” Jaime Diamond, JPMorgan CEO
NEW - Ursula von der Leyen wants to "drive global collaboration" to tackle "misinformation and disinformation" and "polarization."
Party like it's 2007
First World Problem 'The Cup Gap' SOLVED
Hey iets uit Oostenrijk schudt de Duitse democratie op haar grondvesten
Dat is wat die ouders nodig hebben, een stemmige zwart-witfoto van de staatssecretaris
Het is eigenlijk heel simpel
The Great Retards Build Back Brainless