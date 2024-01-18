achtergrond

Argentijnse president Javier Milei op het WEF te Davos tegen iedereen: "Jullie zijn het probleem, niet de oplossing". CEO JPMorgan prijst Trump

Schuivende panelen????

Noot: dit is een AI-vertaling inclusief 'eigen stem' en lip sync. Origineel is Argentijns

Bovenstaand de WEF-spreekbeurt van de man die in Argentinië de Yernaz Ramautarsing van Argentinië genoemd wordt. Boodschap tegenover de aanwezigen: 'Jullie, de collectivisten, zijn het probleem, niet de oplossing. Lang leve de vrijheid verDOMME.' Weet u hoe Javier Milei (PROFIEL) als enige staatshoofd naar Davos geraakte trouwens? Commercieel, gewoon met Lufthansa (video, foto), wat volgens zijn woordvoerder zo'n $300.000 en een paar ijsberen bespaarde.

En dan na de breek ook nog CEO van JPMorgan Jaime Diamond die zegt dat Trump op alle sleuteldossiers gelijk had en heeft. De boel is mooi.

Instant Update: Oh ja en voor Ursula is niet oorlog of klimaat, maar DESINFORMATIE de grootste bedreiging van allemaal.

Ook dat nog! CEO JPMorgan: Trump had gelijk op alle sleuteldossiers

En voor Ursula is niet oorlog of klimaat, maar DESINFORMATIE de grootste bedreiging.

@Spartacus | 18-01-24 | 20:01 | 182 reacties

