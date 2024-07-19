Kern van boodschap: al het gebruikelijke plus eenmalig uit zijn mond wat er afgelopen zaterdag gebeurde. "And you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell. (...) My hand was covered with blood, there was absolutely blood all over the place." Tijdens de aanslag werd in het publiek oud-brandweercommandant Corey Comperatore gedood, zijn uniform werd tegelijk met Trump het podium opgereden en later tijdens de speech hield Trump een minuut stilte voor hem.

Politico schrijft over 'de nieuwe Trump' sinds zaterdag: "GOP allies, in roughly a dozen interviews, used words like “emotional” and “serene” — even “spiritual” — to describe Trump in the days since the attempt on his life. A person close to the former president’s family described him taking on “humility, in the biblical sense.” In moment after moment at the Republican National Convention this week, Trump’s usual resting face — a scowl with squinted eyes — was replaced by a more subtle expression. One Republican who spoke with Trump, granted anonymity to describe private discussions, said he seemed “existential.”"

Dat weerhoudt hem overigens niet van deze boodschap aan Hamas: "We want our hostages back. And they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price." Zoals de wereld weet, Trump meent dat en Hamas heeft nog acht Amerikaans/Israëlische gijzelaars.

Enfin, even terugkijken. In ander nieuws wordt nog steeds hopend verwacht dat Biden dit weekend zijn kandidaatschap terugtrekt.