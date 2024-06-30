achtergrond

Alex Pereira's KO vanuit elke hoek in het Stamcafé

Ja dit is een vechtsportweblog en vrouwenvoetbal is dubbelop

In de eerste 5 seconden van ronde 2 was het voorbij en dat is opmerkelijk want bij ons thuis is het altijd andersom. Geen zin om uit te leggen wie en waarom - de beelden doen het werk. 

Waar ook klappen vallen? Frankrijk, waar Marine Le Pens en Jordan Bardella's Front National deze eerste ronde maar liefst 34% van de stemmen voor het parlement wint - en leiders dansen niet op tafels. Macrons partij staat op de derde (!) positie met slechts 20,3% en de linkse alliantie komt met 28,1% op de tweede plaats. De tweede en laatste ronde is volgende week op 7 juli.

En klapt Biden er vanavond nog uit? De alom onbetrouwbare Bill O'Reilly schrijft alvast: "The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up. So, it's over for Joe.  But the White House doesn't yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close." Er is geen denkbaar scenario waarin BILL O'REILLY dit als eerste weet, maar toch.

de stare down

het einde (na de breek vanuit alle hoeken)

Vanuit elke denkbare hoek

Let ook echt even op wat er na afloop met Jiri gebeurt als ze oogcontact maken - ijzingwekkend

deze platen

Die onbestaanbare linkerhoek

ja maar echt

Jiri's boodschap na afloop

Mooi

Elke MMA finish van Alex

Al z'n kickboks KO's

Leiders dansen niet op tafels

Tags: Stamcafé, Alex Pereira, UFC
@Spartacus | 30-06-24 | 22:00 | 422 reacties

Reaguursels

