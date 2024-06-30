Alex Pereira's KO vanuit elke hoek in het Stamcafé
Ja dit is een vechtsportweblog en vrouwenvoetbal is dubbelop
In de eerste 5 seconden van ronde 2 was het voorbij en dat is opmerkelijk want bij ons thuis is het altijd andersom. Geen zin om uit te leggen wie en waarom - de beelden doen het werk.
Waar ook klappen vallen? Frankrijk, waar Marine Le Pens en Jordan Bardella's Front National deze eerste ronde maar liefst 34% van de stemmen voor het parlement wint - en leiders dansen niet op tafels. Macrons partij staat op de derde (!) positie met slechts 20,3% en de linkse alliantie komt met 28,1% op de tweede plaats. De tweede en laatste ronde is volgende week op 7 juli.
En klapt Biden er vanavond nog uit? De alom onbetrouwbare Bill O'Reilly schrijft alvast: "The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up. So, it's over for Joe. But the White House doesn't yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close." Er is geen denkbaar scenario waarin BILL O'REILLY dit als eerste weet, maar toch.
de stare down
We just witnessed the greatest stare down in UFC history #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/lumHzKUwEZ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 30, 2024
het einde (na de breek vanuit alle hoeken)
Vanuit elke denkbare hoek
June 30, 2024
Let ook echt even op wat er na afloop met Jiri gebeurt als ze oogcontact maken - ijzingwekkend
June 30, 2024
deze platen
This shot 🥶— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 30, 2024
📸 @AwesomeGandalf #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/nLujU0rOsp
His superstardom continues to grow 🤩— UFC (@ufc) June 30, 2024
What's next for @AlexPereiraUFC ?👀 #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/3lAcjvF0FR
Die onbestaanbare linkerhoek
I literally cannot stop watching the knockdown at the end of round 1— Jay🤼♂️ (@JayMMA4) June 30, 2024
Alex Pereira is going backwards, chin in the air, and is able to generate power and accuracy with his left hook. Might I add he’s loading up with his hands down…INSANE😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/LMAmVPY7NL
ja maar echt
Alex Pereira’s left hook is the deadliest move in all of combat sports pic.twitter.com/Kk3kyRMcZH— OOC MMA (@oocmma) June 30, 2024
Jiri's boodschap na afloop
⚡️🙏⚡️— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 30, 2024
//\\ pic.twitter.com/LqbiaMQUb4
Mooi
Alex Pereira and Jiri showing respect at the airport today after battle 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dJ2gkQ547a— OOC MMA (@oocmma) June 30, 2024
Elke MMA finish van Alex
Every Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) MMA finish.— Al Zullino (@phre) June 30, 2024
Chama. 🗿pic.twitter.com/ZoZXT4aiww
Al z'n kickboks KO's
Leiders dansen niet op tafels
Marine Le Pen’s reaction in the moment she found out that her party has won the first round of the French parliamentary election— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 30, 2024
🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/BRJBVnA4Rx
Dimanche, en votant pour nos candidats, vous ferez en sorte que le pays retrouve dans l'unité et la fraternité, l'énergie pour ne faire plus qu'un.— Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) June 30, 2024
Mes chers compatriotes, ce 30 juin 2024, dans le pays renaît l'espérance. Le 7 juillet, mobilisez-vous pour que le peuple gagne ! pic.twitter.com/uIHnGwNicP
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
Praten over Beatriz Corbett in het Stamcafé
Mannen praten te weinig over hun gevoelens en daar moet een einde aan komen
Om 00:00 het vuur aan de schenen! Poetin geïnterviewd door Tucker Carlson in het Stamcafé
In Amerika ook wel de Sven Kockelmann van Amerika genoemd
WAT. Sean Strickland verslaat Izzy, is nieuwe UFC Middleweight Champion
Stats, odds, experts en verleden, het heden blijft een raadsel
Brante & Immink - Animal Farm in de polder
Dierennieuws in het Stamcafé!
Brante & Immink - Erectiespinnen met Thijs Römer
Illuster duo terug uit recreatieve omstandigheden