In de eerste 5 seconden van ronde 2 was het voorbij en dat is opmerkelijk want bij ons thuis is het altijd andersom. Geen zin om uit te leggen wie en waarom - de beelden doen het werk.

Waar ook klappen vallen? Frankrijk, waar Marine Le Pens en Jordan Bardella's Front National deze eerste ronde maar liefst 34% van de stemmen voor het parlement wint - en leiders dansen niet op tafels. Macrons partij staat op de derde (!) positie met slechts 20,3% en de linkse alliantie komt met 28,1% op de tweede plaats. De tweede en laatste ronde is volgende week op 7 juli.

En klapt Biden er vanavond nog uit? De alom onbetrouwbare Bill O'Reilly schrijft alvast: "The decision has been made that the President will quit the campaign. Two reasons: Democrat internal polling says he cannot recover from the debate, and fundraising is drying up. So, it's over for Joe. But the White House doesn't yet know how or when to make the announcement. Stay close." Er is geen denkbaar scenario waarin BILL O'REILLY dit als eerste weet, maar toch.