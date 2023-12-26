Frank Underwood suggereert dat gastheer Tucker Carlson (X/Trump24) misschien maar zijn running mate moet worden in een interview waarbij fantasie en realiteit (eerdere kerstboodschappen hier) door elkaar lopen. Ondertussen maakt good boy Kevin Spacey korte metten met Netflix ("I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground."), wokeness en meer. Hallucinant grappig. “We coddled everybody. Okay, you think you’re a rabbit, that’s fine, but let me tell you something: you sure as hell aren’t gonna see someone walking through my White House in bunny ears and a tail unless it’s Easter.” Carlson: "Amen."