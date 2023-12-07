Gaan we: anderhalf uur lang voor zitten, volledige transcript volgt later. Want hoe kan het toch dat Alex Jones 'het' altijd twee jaar van te voren al begrijpt terwijl de rest twee jaar later nog altijd in het duister tast? Dat wordt bovenstaand dus in anderhalf uur uitgelegd aan Tucker Carlson, misschien wel de scherpste interviewer van zijn generatie, met recht in Amerika de Sven Kockelmann van Amerika genoemd.

En diezelfde Tucker Carlson, dat chirurgische mes in een lade vol deegrollers, wordt dus mogelijk toch Trumps 2024 Running Mate. Axios schrijft: "But here's an interesting twist: Melania Trump is an advocate for picking Tucker Carlson, the booted Fox News star. She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told us. (...) Trump, asked last month about Carlson as a potential V.P., said: "I like Tucker a lot. ... He's got great common sense." (...) The idea of Tucker Carlson has been discounted by many people close to Trump because they assume he'd never pick someone who could outshine him. And Trump's staff is convinced (correctly) that Carlson can't be controlled. But the two men talk a lot."

Maar Trump is dus alvast bezig met het formeren van een "Loyalty-first cabinet". En zoals Trumps personeel al aanvoelt, dat werkt bij Tucker toch iets anders, waarbij Israël de eerste evidente en acute splijtzwam zal vormen.