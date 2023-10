We're not gonna take it

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

We've got the right to choose, and

There ain't no way we'll lose it

This is our life, this is our song

We'll fight the powers that be, just

Don't pick on our destiny, 'cause

You don't know us, you don't belong

We're not gonna take it

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

Oh, you're so condescending

Your call is never ending

We don't want nothin', not a thing from you

Your life is trite and jaded

Boring and confiscated

If that's your best, your best won't do

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

We're right (yeah)

We're free (yeah)

We'll fight (yeah)

You'll see (yeah)

Whoa-whoa, we're not gonna take it

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

We're not gonna take it

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

No way!

Woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh

We're right (yeah)

We're free (yeah)

We'll fight (yeah)

You'll see (yeah)

We're not gonna take it

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

We're not gonna take it (no!)

No, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore (just you try and make us)

We're not gonna take it (come on!)

No, we ain't gonna take it (you're all worthless and weak)

We're not gonna take it anymore (now drop and give me 20)

We're not gonna take it (a pledge pin)

No, we ain't gonna take it (on your uniform)

We're not gonna take it anymore