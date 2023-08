"These interactive Ukraine maps show the cost of allies’ hesitation:

"When Ukraine first requested Western tanks, satellite images show Russia had only started to build fortifications. By time Ukraine finally received tanks, hundreds of miles of fortifications were visible."

Listen, if you support Ukraine it's probably for very different reasons to me, and if you don't support Ukraine just because Biden does and see Russia as "muh based saviour of Christendom" or some shit you're prioritising tribalism over objectivity.

But it's disgusting to see the West drag their feet like this. Either go all in and help Ukraine win, or let them lose quickly to save lives.

What's worse is it's a deliberate tactic - the West wants to cynically bleed Russia's military capacity dry through a protracted war of attrition that will leave tens of thousands of unnecessary casualties on both sides.

Holding back cluster bombs because they'd "leave unexploded munitions on Ukrainian land" allowed Russia to lay thousands of mines - far more dangerous than the cluster mines.

Holding back tanks allowed Russia to lay mines and fortify - so the West is humiliated by seeing its prime kit caught in Russian artillery traps.

Holding back long range missiles allows Russia to move its munitions and logistics hubs out of range.

Holding back jets allows Russia to have the upper hand in the air, forcing Ukraine to bring its air defences closer to the front line where they're vulnerable.

And all this dithering lets Putin - and anyone who might otherwise topple him - know that if he drags this out long enough, the West will eventually run out of spare weapons and resolve and leave Ukraine to fall.

To Britain's credit, our government has led the way in offering support to Ukraine. But governments across Europe, particularly Germany, are wavering and still trading with Russia, handing Putin billions of euros to fund his war.

But why should I expect the West to genuinely help a country stand up for its culture, integrity and sovereignty when we can't even do the same in our own countries?" - Leo Kearse

Ukraine maps show the price of allies’ hesitation

www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/inter...

Heb eerder het idee dat het een kwestie van overdreven voorzichtigheid & gebrek aan leiderschap is dan een cynische tactiek, maar verder spot on.