50 jaar hiphop. Beste nummer ooit?

GeenStijl Reaguurdersonderzoek

VANDAAG precies 50 jaar geleden wordt door historici aangewezen als de geboortedag van de hiphop: in de Bronx organiseerde DJ Kool Herc zijn legendarische 'Back to school jam' en dat feest was de brandstof voor een complete beweging met de vier pijlers 'deejaying', rap, graffiti en breakdance. Vijftig jaar later maken we hier op GeenStijl de balans op, in de stijl van het uitermate gezellige 'Dit is het beste nummer ooit'-topic. Derhalve de vraag: 

Wat is het beste hiphopnummer ooit?

Paar voorzetjes na de klik. Lose Yourself & Next Episode helaas uitgesloten van deelname. Veel succes!

Wu-Tang Clan - C.R.E.A.M.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five - The Message

RUN DMC - Sucker MC's

N.W.A. - Straight Outta Compton

Dr Dre - Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang

Notorious B.I.G. - Juicy

Keuzenummer Van Rossem

De keuze van GU...

 | 11-08-23 | 11:00 | 315 reacties

Reaguursels

Eric B & Rakim - Microphone fiend

Geertje W | 11-08-23 | 14:16

Heavy D & the Boyz - We got oud own thang youtu.be/6uPWH3TziI4

Nederlanddraaitdoor | 11-08-23 | 14:08

Nou ok dan. Notorious B.I.G. - Hyptonize
Geen dank,

Piet Karbiet | 11-08-23 | 14:07

“The Devil Made Me Do It” van Paris.

JvNB | 11-08-23 | 14:03

Blondie > Rapture

MarShall | 11-08-23 | 13:55

Sexmaxchine - James Brown

Jos Tiebent | 11-08-23 | 13:49

Arrested Development - On Conscious (waren hun tijd ver vooruit met deze tekst)

BeTruthful | 11-08-23 | 13:38

Effe een tip voor alle 50-plussers hier die van hiphop enzo houden: 28 september 50 Cent in Ziggo. Er zijn nog kaartjes te koop. In da Club.

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:35 | 1

Ik app me zoon nu.

Piet Karbiet | 11-08-23 | 14:10

The Roots - The Seed 2.0
Een van de weinige hip-hop acts die zichzelf live niet overschreeuwd over een van te voren opgenomen teepie ;-)

rood-door-de-bocht | 11-08-23 | 13:34 | 1

Summertime - Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

jeetje_jeetje | 11-08-23 | 13:34

Maître Gims - J'me tire

Nebuchednezzar | 11-08-23 | 13:25 | 1

Ja, Gims een paar keer live gezien. En ooit een hand gegeven in een Afrikaanse nachtclub. Aardige gast, tikkeltje verlegen. Zijn broertje heeft ook veel succes.

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:28

ODB - Rollin' with you
Dirty is de Tarantino van de hipperdehop

Beste album is nog steeds PE - Fear of a Black Planet.

Duwbak_Linda | 11-08-23 | 13:25 | 2

Die past inderdaad prima bij jou.

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:28

Ik zag 2pac al vaak langskomen, ondere andere bij DJ McPatje. Maar mijn favoriet blijft Dopefiend's Diner. Van Tupac dus. Proost!

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:24

In het Frans is ook de nodige goede hiphop uitgebracht. Wat te denken van Soon E MC en MC Solaar ('Le Nouveau Western').

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 13:23

Hiphop en rap zijn de redding van mensen zonder muzikaal (en vaak overig) talent.
Het T-shirt van de mode, het rijtjeshuis van de architectuur, Anton Heyboergeklieder in de schilderkunst enz. Gewoon overslaan.

Lopendbuffet | 11-08-23 | 13:14 | 3

Popmuziek is ook allemaal maar Hoepedepoep zat op de stoep. Nee, dan Schubert! [/ironie]

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 13:19

Wat een geleuter

BeTruthful | 11-08-23 | 13:40

Ice Cube - Today was a good day

Von Bliksum | 11-08-23 | 13:09

Uit de oude doos.
Ze was een van de van de eerste vrouwelijke rappers. Ze begon toen ze een jaar of 14 was. Stoer en schattig.
Roxanne Shante. Roxanne's revanche.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eckRNcHCKA

entredeuxverres | 11-08-23 | 13:06

Het is en blijft voor mij tribale apenmuziek.

Veepert | 11-08-23 | 13:02 | 2

Mensen zijn dan ook tribale apen, wat is het probleem?

Zeurders | 11-08-23 | 13:12

@Zeurders | 11-08-23 | 13:12: geen probleem, iedereen mag doen wattie wil zo lang ik er geen last van hoef te hebben én ik er niet aan hoef mee te betalen. Maar ik ben in een andere apenkolonie opgegroeid dan deze waardoor ik deze manier van uiten maar weinig beschaafd vind en muzikaal weinig uitdagend.

Veepert | 11-08-23 | 13:43

Extince ?

Is dit nog nieuws? | 11-08-23 | 13:00 | 2

Milkshake rap !

MarShall | 11-08-23 | 13:56

@Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:29:

Haha....

neonreclame | 11-08-23 | 13:42
Als crossover ook is toegestaan dan mag deze ook niet ontbreken in de lijst.
Helmet & Hous of Pain - Just Another Victim
youtu.be/YhTffL5-9d4

Past goed in dit tijdperk van allemaal gekwetsten

Quantum Suicide | 11-08-23 | 12:54 | 2

Nice. Van de plaat, een van de beste, Judgement Night!

Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:57

@Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:57: Zeker! I love you Mary Jane van Cypress Hill & Sonic Youth mag er ook zijn.

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 13:14

Doe mij maar Sjakie van de hoek van De Enge Buren

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 13:16

Winter warz, Cappadonna and ghostface killer.

rifraf | 11-08-23 | 12:51

Zo'n beetje alles van Rhyme Asylum alstublieft dankuwel

Mea_Maxima_Culpa | 11-08-23 | 12:51

hiphop is gewoon totale à muzikale bagger.

Jafco | 11-08-23 | 12:47

De allereerste rap die ik hoorde, en ook draaide, was vlgs mij ook de eerste uitgebracht.
Stond vlgs mij op de achterkant van een maxi-single van de Fatback band: King Tim III
Destijds import van Boudisque in Amsterdam 1979, mooie tijd...

Novacasa54 | 11-08-23 | 12:37 | 1

Ach. Boudisque 1979. Nu zit er een kaaswinkel voor toeristen. Vooruitgang ...

Piet Karbiet | 11-08-23 | 14:18

Pro-tip voor iedereen die Hip-Hop leuk vind, of eigenlijk muziek in het algemeen, kijk eens:
The Defiant Ones

Dan zal je zien wie er verantwoordelijk is voor zoveel hits, marketing, etc. De meeste in de lijst hierboven komen voorbij :).

Justhenk | 11-08-23 | 12:37

Zeker in mijn top 10,heerlijke nostalgie.

Hetisnietaanteraden | 11-08-23 | 12:34

Jawel....

neonreclame | 11-08-23 | 12:35

Check de politieauto!

Veepert | 11-08-23 | 12:58

Door merg & brain. Legendarisch.

winkelwagenmuntje | 11-08-23 | 12:30

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five - The Message

Krultang | 11-08-23 | 12:29

Holiday Rap - MC Miker G & DJ Sven

Ruler | 11-08-23 | 12:22 | 1

Lol! Met dat Nederlandse accent!

Basil Fawlty | 11-08-23 | 12:27

Beastie Boys (you gotta) fight for your right (to party)

NaughtiusMaximus | 11-08-23 | 12:21

Ghetto Bastard van Naughty by Nature. Unbeatable flow. youtu.be/Nw_3AtPsYcQ

Boetsj | 11-08-23 | 12:17

Spraakwater!

pdvd | 11-08-23 | 12:16 | 1

Das rapper Sjors toch?

Groene_pixel_man | 11-08-23 | 13:29

de meeste "hiphop" die ik nog enigzins te pruimen vind is meestal geen echte "hiphop" maar een hiphop artiest die eens een uitstapje maakt en besluit een keertje echte muziek te maken, of samenwerkt met een andere artiest en een keertje echte muziek maakt.

Gregovic | 11-08-23 | 12:15

Nas - NY State of Mind youtu.be/hI8A14Qcv68 door de comments browsen voor de verantwoording.

deugallergie | 11-08-23 | 12:14

Misschien niet de allerbeste maar wel één van de vetste: Beastie Boys - Pass the Mic youtu.be/NpsvBvwRuf0

Zorque | 11-08-23 | 12:12
Koos Alberts - Gonna drill your bitch.

skoftig | 11-08-23 | 12:09

(niet heel zeker of dit hiphop is)

MC 900FT Jesus - The City Sleeps youtu.be/3KB54p8_wh8

Risingson | 11-08-23 | 12:08 | 1

In elk geval wel een heel goed nummer!

Lijkvocht | 11-08-23 | 12:19

Ik was 23 toen maar het is dus echt helemaal aan mij voorbij gegaan.

uisge baugh | 11-08-23 | 12:08

Extince - Binnenlandse Funk, hele album.

Super Vaagstra | 11-08-23 | 12:05

Welnee Dylan, It's allright ma en Subterranean homesick blues.

uisge baugh | 11-08-23 | 12:11

Ook voor mij, prima song...

Nuchternederland | 11-08-23 | 12:17

Breenpauwer - Dansplaat

SunKilMoon | 11-08-23 | 12:02

Vraagje van een leek in deze, is hiphop gelijk aan rap?
Of zijn deze verschillend in genre?

Datzullenwenogweleen | 11-08-23 | 12:02

Rappers, zijn dat niet die overwegend zwarte mannen die elkaar constant naar het leven staan en elkaar van tijd tot tijd overhoop schieten?

Lochos | 11-08-23 | 12:01 | 1

Een goeie rapper wordt niet oud.

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:44

Afslag Osdorp van Osdorp Posse

brandaen | 11-08-23 | 12:01

Bedankt lol

Peeves | 11-08-23 | 12:02

Grandmaster B.

Harry100 | 11-08-23 | 11:59 | 1

Rapture van Blondie mag niet ontbreken op deze lijst. De eerste rap video ever broadcasted on MTV (1981) en The song was the first major hip-hop song to use original music, rather than samples.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIRG0QOEkyM

Teluitjewinst | 11-08-23 | 11:59

Komt er opeens nog een naar boven: The Clash - Magnificent Seven. En dan liefst de Dirty Harry mix die in de US officieus is gemaakt door een lokale dj. Check maar eens...

Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 11:58 | 2

You can't be true, you can't be false
You'll be given the same reward
Socrates and Milhous Nixon
Both went the same way, through the kitchen
Plato the Greek or Rin Tin Tin
Who's more famous to the billion millions?

News Flash
Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up Budgie
Ooh-ooh, hoo
Bye bye
Buh-bah

The Magnificent Seven!
Magnificent!
Magnificent Seven!

This is fuckin' long, innit?

Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 12:04

@Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 12:04:
The magnificent seven

Ring, ring, it's 7:00 A.M.
Move yourself to go again
Cold water in the face
Brings you back to this awful place

Knuckle merchants and your bankers too
Must get up and learn those rules
Weather man and the crazy chief
One says sun and one says sleet

A.M., the F.M. the P.M. too
Churnin' out that boogaloo
Gets you up and it gets you out
But how long can you keep it up?

Gimme Honda, gimme Sony
So cheap and real phony
Hong Kong dollar, Indian cents
English pounds and Eskimo pence

You lot, what?
Don't stop, give it all you got
You lot, what?
Don't stop, yeah

You lot, what?
Don't stop, give it all you got
You lot, what?
Don't stop, yeah

Working for a rise, better my station
Take my baby to sophistication
Seen the ads, she thinks it's nice
Better work hard, I seen the price

Never mind that it's time for the bus
We got to work and you're one of us
Clocks go slow in a place of work
Minutes drag and the hours jerk

Yeah, wave bye, bye (when can I tell 'em what I do?)
(In a second, maan, alright Chuck)

Wave bub-bub-bub-bye to the boss
It's our profit, it's his loss
But anyway the lunch bells ring
Take one hour, do your thang
Cheeesboiger

What do we have for entertainment?
Cops kickin' gypsies on the pavement
Now the news has snapped to attention
Lunar landing of the dentist convention

Italian mobster shoots a lobster
Seafood restaurant gets out of hand
A car in the fridge, a fridge in the car
Like cowboys do in TV land

Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 12:07

Binnenkort worden al deze hiphop artiesten in de vergetelheid gedrukt door Frans Timmermans. Er is namelijk niets wat deze man niet kan.

skoftig | 11-08-23 | 11:58

Krs one , alles eigenlijk van hem

deathchant | 11-08-23 | 11:57

Geto Boys - Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta

youtu.be/6IJCFc_qkHw

Computer_says_no | 11-08-23 | 11:57 | 4
Mag California Love wel?

B.agger | 11-08-23 | 11:57 | 1

Alles van 2pac mag.

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:17

Niemand noemt Tony Scott? de leraar uit Ransdorp aka The Chief. Best verkopende Nederlandse hiphopper.

TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 11:56 | 3

Jaaaa, is goed!

Wiezewalakristalix | 11-08-23 | 12:29

Represent

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 13:30

The Chief!

jeetje_jeetje | 11-08-23 | 13:36

Meest gedraaide hiphop op mijn Spotify account is trouwens Kamervragen 1 tot 3. Zo af en toe naar weer zo'n debat op tv heerlijk om hard af te draaien.

Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 11:56

Saillant detail : voor mij stond "regulate" vooral bekend als "g funk" wat meer een sub stroming van hip hop was. Maar goed als brainpower zich hip hop artiest mag noemen...

Hetisnietaanteraden | 11-08-23 | 11:55

Gefeliciteerd! Zie veel usual suspects en ook best veel nummers die ik niet ken. Ik gooi deze parel even op: Camp Lo - Krystal Karrington.

youtu.be/4ZieUTvHifw

Koekinjeonderbroek | 11-08-23 | 11:54

Als metalhead moet ik niks hebben van deze kinderrijmpjes "muziek" uitgevoerd door (over het algemeen) IQ uitgedaagden met een spraakgebrek.

Maar gezien de tekst van dit nummer nomineer ik toch deze:

Tom MacDonald - Fake Woke

youtu.be/2l6JUNFAJ9o

Lyrics:

I think it's crazy I'm the one who they labelled as controversial
And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls
There's rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard
But if I mention race in a song, I'm scared I'll get killed for it
It's backwards, it's getting exponentially dumb
It's more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun
Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom
And now he doesn't want fans if they voted for Trump
We're ashamed to be American, you should probably love it
'Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public
As children, we were taught how to walk and talk
But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up
Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy
Label everything we say as homophobic or racist
If you're white, then you're privileged, guilty by association
All our childhood heroes got Me-Too'd or they're rapists
They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don't need the chains
They gave us tiny screens, we think we're free 'cause we can't see the cage
They knew that race war would be the game they need to play
For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings
I think it's crazy all these people screaming facts, but they fake woke
Hate their neighbour 'cause he wears a mask or he stays home
Has a daughter, but his favourite artist said he slays hoes
Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home
Censorship's an issue 'cause they choose what they erase
There's a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate
I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name
When the system's screwing everyone exactly the same
I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family
Without being accused of celebrating native casualties
We got so divided, it's black and white and political
Republicans are bigots, libtards if you're liberal
There's riots in our streets, and it's just getting worse
Y'all screaming, "Defund the police", y'all are genius for sure
They're underfunded already, they're way too busy to work
Order food and call the cops, see what reaches you first
Segregation ended, that's a lie in itself
That was a strategy to make us think they were trying to help
They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell
We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings
We use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn't working
That's like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin
Politicians are for sale, and someone always makes the purchase
But you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthless
If a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silently
When country's going crazy, we accept it as society
Get sick and take a pill when the side effects get you high
You get addicted like these rappers dying fighting with sobriety
Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots
They claim it's for our safety, I'll tell you what it really is
Removing information that empowers all the citizens
The truth doesn't damage points of view that are legitimate
They're tryna change amen to a-men and women
How'd we let 'em make praying a microaggression?
Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winning
We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask Him for forgiveness
Feminism used to be the most righteous of fights
But these days, it feels like they secretly hate guys
I don't trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don't die
I'm just kidding, but everything else that I said is right
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings

At_Dawn_They_Sleep | 11-08-23 | 11:52

Beste hiphop nummer ooit? Public Enemy- Fight the Power. Heerlijk om met open raam in de auto hard op te zetten.

Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 11:51 | 4
Een fantastisch stamcafe topic dat te vroeg piekt, jammer.

HankHill | 11-08-23 | 11:51 | 1

De rest van de dag gaat de volledige GS-crew op het terras zuipen, het wordt vanzelf weer 10 uur 's morgens..

Wattman | 11-08-23 | 11:55

Ai lastig. Schoolly D, KRS, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane er is zovwel goed.

Voor nu deze:
Ultra Magnetic Mc's met Ced Gee en Kool Keith
youtu.be/q_wfhfErbSE

Mopar | 11-08-23 | 11:50 | 1

Nog nooit deze clip gezien, dank voor de upload. Kool Keith is briljant!

Zorque | 11-08-23 | 12:09

rap, hiphop, r+b : ik weet niet of dat toeval is, maar nul goede nummers in die muziek genres. Dus dat wordt een heel kort lijstje.

141535979 | 11-08-23 | 11:47 | 1

R&b was vroeger toch blues?

James_t_kruk | 11-08-23 | 12:04

Ze zeggen wel eens dat Jimi Hendrix hiphop uitvond in 1969 (hij speelt alleen)

Doriella Du Fontaine ✧ Lightnin' Rod w/ Jimi Hendrix
www.youtube.com/watch?v=biK_j6_KybA

Wattman | 11-08-23 | 11:46

Ik vind hiphop meestal 3 werf super kudt maar er zijn wat uitzonderingen:
Break ya neck - Busta Rhymes
Godzilla - Eminem
Intergalactic - Beastie Boys

Hellsmurfje | 11-08-23 | 11:46 | 2

Ik ook. Onbegrijpelijk dat daar zoveel geld in omgaat. Grandm flash vind/vond ik wel te pruimen. En beasty bpys

James_t_kruk | 11-08-23 | 11:51

dat waren nog eens tijden
Doug Lazy , Let It Roll youtu.be/31wqTibOM4g

TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 11:55

Moordenaars van Osdorp Posse. Al die Amerikaanse rap letterlijk vertaald, heerlijk.
Beste openingszin ooit "Ik zat in tram 5 en mijn lul stond stijf"

Jan Laefcutte | 11-08-23 | 11:45 | 1

... Ik dacht nog zo hoe kan zo snel
een kerk veranderen in een hel...

Paalders | 11-08-23 | 11:54

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, zonder twijfel.

Balocco | 11-08-23 | 11:44

Voor de categorie “Beste hip-hop sample in ander genre” wil ik in ieder geval nomineren:

Headhunterz - Haatmeneer

youtu.be/SEBZw4PtasU

GOEM | 11-08-23 | 11:44

Ik ben geen 14-jarige vmbo’er met een fatbike, hoodie, ietwat foute vriendjes en kk immer voorin de mond. Dus geen mening in dezen (althans niet over de ‘muziek’).

Wayfaring stranger | 11-08-23 | 11:44

De La Soul: Me, myself and I.

Glasgow Argus | 11-08-23 | 11:41

A Tribe Called Quest - I left my wallet in El Segundo
youtu.be/6qdJuMrQ7aw

Patje | 11-08-23 | 11:40 | 3

Yes, ik heb het singeltje nog liggen. Great days.

TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 11:47

Heerlijke beat shook ones.

d e r e a l i s t | 11-08-23 | 11:46

In het geval van hiphop - over het algemeen weinig meer dan iemand die stoer door slechte muziek heen praat - spreken we wat mij betreft hoogstens over het minst slechte 'nummer'.

Hommel | 11-08-23 | 11:37

One mic, Nas. Easy

The-loopy-cowboy | 11-08-23 | 11:36

Ik vind HipHop kudT

Novorapidjunk | 11-08-23 | 11:36 | 1

En op nummer 1 staat:

Slick Rick - Children's story
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjNTu8jdukA

OMEGAH RED feat. MF DOOM and RZA - Books of War
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTCp0kJYF30

Death Grips - I've Seen Footage
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sticXkHxZC4

clipping. - Nothing is Safe
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIrpLBShe1A

N.W.A. - Straight Outta Compton
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMZi25Pq3T8

Beastie Boys - Intergalactic
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qORYO0atB6g

New Kingdom - Unicorns Were Horses
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FR0xrC9Vxo

zhirek | 11-08-23 | 11:36 | 2

@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 11:37: Hier nog wat toegiften:
Anti Pop Consortium - Rinseflow
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdRfdmgeZUc&a...
Open Mike Eagle - A History of Modern Dance
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUCgQbemBdE
Grip Grand - Broakland III
www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3ZRFfGvDmM
Schoolly D- PSK, What Does It Mean?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQc4A-XBzBY
Suga Free - Do It Like I'm Used To It
www.youtube.com/watch?v=re5uxcHpB8Q
Fantastische flow met eigen verzorde beats met een pen en een muntje, een must see!

zhirek | 11-08-23 | 12:14

Manau - la tribu de dana

Suncatcher | 11-08-23 | 11:35 | 1

Nice

Patje | 11-08-23 | 11:42

Dr. Dre - East Coast West Coast Killas feat. RBX, Nas, KRS-1, B-Real - Dr. Dre Presents The Aftermat
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJuYe1bVr7M
Paris - The Devil Made Me Do It
www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGzoc_xJo10
J.V.C. Force - Strong Island
www.youtube.com/watch?v=05pcczvmrjc
Scott La Rock (Megamix)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XqMSumm7JE
Cutmaster DC - Brooklyn rocks the best
www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9jRSObhPko
Who Is It Mantronix
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVC7NjRgHvQ
Tim Dog - Fuck Compton
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwzeM2J3Emk

Ken dit pas sinds kort > People Under The Stairs -Acid Raindrops < Echt klasse!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcKDx4cmvio

Torquemada | 11-08-23 | 11:35 | 1

Mooi lijstje, was helemaal Cutmaster DC vergeten.

zhirek | 11-08-23 | 11:52

Heel moeilijk kiezen tussen mijn 2 favoriete hip hop platen dus doe ik ze maar alle drie!

Kris Kross - Jump
Vanilla Ice - ice ice baby
Will Smith en Jazzy Jeff - BOOM

sjef-van-iekel | 11-08-23 | 11:33

MC George and DJ Andrew!

Patje | 11-08-23 | 11:47

A Tribe Called Quest - Can i Kick it?

Mr.Peanutbutter | 11-08-23 | 11:33

m.youtube.com/watch?v=JuqCZxmzJDQ
Voor de hardcore hip hoppers waarschijnlijk niet hip genoeg maar ook zij moeten ergens begonnen zijn.

D-Fens_1963 | 11-08-23 | 11:32

Yousef en kamal - Geert Wilders in de kelder
Tot plaatje, vooral de boodschap erachter geeft me kippenvel.

m.youtube.com/watch?v=jktRJMVwmgU

Nanthabee | 11-08-23 | 11:31 | 1

"Yousef & kamal - nektasje" ga ik ook altijd lekker op. "speknek" ook zwaar onderschat. Hele oeuvre van ze eigenlijk.

Hetisnietaanteraden | 11-08-23 | 11:59

The one who likes to say hello
To a fly girl that is good to go
With the slow tempo, and the off-beat rhyme flow...

Jip van Janneke | 11-08-23 | 11:39

Wut?! Geen ALL CAPS - Madvillain ?

Richy | 11-08-23 | 11:29

Tupac - Hit 'em up

Cheesy Poof | 11-08-23 | 11:29 | 1

Nice.

Patje | 11-08-23 | 11:51

Gil Scott-Heron: The revolution will not be televised - 1970

skoftig | 11-08-23 | 11:28

Nederlands: Spookrijders - Klokkenluiders
Internationaal: Lauryn Hill - Doo-Wop (That Thing)

Sqbar | 11-08-23 | 11:26

Ice-T Six in the mornin' of Slick Rick the Ruler met Children's story, toen rappers nog een verhaal konden reppen

NaughtiusMaximus | 11-08-23 | 11:22

featuring Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane and Kool Moe Dee

(en verder op het album Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Dizzie Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, George Benson, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, James Ingram. Opvallende afwezige was Michael Jackson)

Glasgow Argus | 11-08-23 | 11:34

Nooit geweten dat 'Q' ook into hiphop was. Dank!

Amsterdamsko | 11-08-23 | 12:38

Zeker goed!

Wijze uit het Oosten | 11-08-23 | 13:05

Hoi, ik zit in een New York State of Mind.

superaids | 11-08-23 | 11:19

GZA - Hell’s Wind Staff / Killah Hills 10304

entwederoder | 11-08-23 | 11:19 | 1

Ah GZA helemaal vergeten. liquid swords had ik nog een cd van.

d e r e a l i s t | 11-08-23 | 11:21

My mind’s playin’ tricks on me - Geto Boys

Ebv2k | 11-08-23 | 11:18

2pac - I Ain't Mad At Cha

MichelDenHaag | 11-08-23 | 11:17

Still van de Getoboys:

m.youtube.com/watch?v=eF8c3BjFWsw

Zoals het topcommentaar van youtube al aangeeft:

“This song makes me want to do a drive-by on my own house“

En verder natuurlijk alles van Del tha Funky Homosapien.

BobDobalina | 11-08-23 | 11:17

The Revolution will not be televized - Gill Scott-Heron. Toch de OG van hiphop.

Koning Willy | 11-08-23 | 11:17

Tupac dear mama
Kanye hey mama

jeweettochniet | 11-08-23 | 11:16

NWA, Wu-tun clan, Method man. Nr naar keuze..

Wattman | 11-08-23 | 11:16

Black Steel in the hour of Chaos van Public Enemy

Heresy | 11-08-23 | 11:15

Held!

Basil Fawlty | 11-08-23 | 12:23

Wap bam boogie van Matt Bianco

Only the lonely | 11-08-23 | 11:14

Beste nummer is "Holiday Rap" van MC Miker G en DJ Sven.
Later is MC Miker G junk geworden en heeft toen al zijn geld verloren door sigaretten met coke te gaan roken. Met DJ Sven is het beter verlopen.
youtu.be/ajAxevEWgJg

Osdorpertje | 11-08-23 | 11:14 | 2

Nah, ik sla dit even over, cd met vijfde symfonie van Beethoven opzetten doet.

pa_niek | 11-08-23 | 11:14

Tineke Schouten

Ruimedenker | 11-08-23 | 11:13 | 1

Queen Latifa uit de Takkestraat.

Lubbberrtt | 11-08-23 | 11:15

White lines!

Sjompie | 11-08-23 | 11:15

Dat moet dan toch, kan niet anders, Razzlekhan zijn. youtu.be/lCwAH70r9xc

El Rico Grande | 11-08-23 | 11:13

Meer iets voor Omroep Zwart, ik pas.

Lubbberrtt | 11-08-23 | 11:12

Veel mensen zijn anti-hiphop omdat ze alleen veel baggernummers kennen. Ik ben echt geen grote hiphopluisteraar en luister van alles van alles wat of alternatief, retrowave, jaren 50/60/70 enzovoorts, maar er zijn echt wel redelijk wat goed aan te horen hiphopnummers gemaakt.

Vandaag presenteer ik u:

Soulf of Mischief - 93 'til Infinity

Wybe Wabes Abbema | 11-08-23 | 11:12

Er is zoveel goeds. Teveel om op te noemen. Maar áls ik moest kiezen;

m.youtube.com/watch?v=fJuapp9SORA

En als artiest Snoop Dogg met zijn oevre.

Nacho_Vidal | 11-08-23 | 11:12

@czMichiel: +1 voor ook noemen Souls of Mischief, mooi nostalgisch nummer

Wybe Wabes Abbema | 11-08-23 | 11:14

Naughty by Nature - Hip Hop Hooray

Paalders | 11-08-23 | 11:11 | 1

Naughty by nature was een hele grote.

Hetisnietaanteraden | 11-08-23 | 13:43

Ik neem aan dat Holiday Rap van MC Miker G & DJ Sven ook is uitgesloten van deelname, anders is het gewoon geen wedstrijd.

John McClane | 11-08-23 | 11:10 | 2

Yo Sven...

Paalders | 11-08-23 | 11:11

The Humpty Dance. Beste beat ever , geen gedis , geen geschiet. RIP Shock en Humpty.

Pittzz | 11-08-23 | 11:10

Blondie - Rapture

Opoe Herfst | 11-08-23 | 11:10 | 1

zeker de beste, ook nog van een blanke chic.

homieguerneville | 11-08-23 | 11:20

$ave Dat money - Lil Dicky

JWZ_JMK | 11-08-23 | 11:10

Hip Hap Hop
Spargo

Jimmy Mc Clure | 11-08-23 | 11:09 | 2

Haha, there we go. Gevaarlijke gasten ook, ik herinner me die drive by shootings met die zangeres achter het stuur, en die zanger maar schieten op andere gangs in Amsterdam.

skoftig | 11-08-23 | 11:30

Ross en Iba - Wassenaar

enweereenmening | 11-08-23 | 11:08

Ik moet zeggen dat ik Drank en Drugs van de ex van Jamie Vaes wel een lekker nummertje vind.

Geintje natuurlijk.

Altijd al een zwak gehad voor de Souls of Mischief, A tribe called quest, de la soul en meer uit dat tijdperk.

Spaanders | 11-08-23 | 11:08 | 1

This is how we chill, from 93 till..

WasHetMaarMakkelijk | 11-08-23 | 11:12

Only God can judge me - 2Pac

de IJsman | 11-08-23 | 11:07 | 1

"Lose Yourself" uitgesloten. Pakken we toch een andere Eminem. Vooruit. Sing for the moment.

TheEgg | 11-08-23 | 11:05 | 1

Doe dan Bad meets evil.

VP732 | 11-08-23 | 11:07

Stan Eminem

jeweettochniet | 11-08-23 | 11:05

The Sugar Hill Gang met Rappers Delight natuurlijk:
youtu.be/rKTUAESacQM

goedverstaander | 11-08-23 | 11:05 | 4

@eerstneukendanpraten | 11-08-23 | 11:17: Iedere *kuch* artiest die bij zijn naam moet vermelden wat ie doet ('zanger' Rinus, 'repper' Sjors) heeft bij voorbaat al afgedaan.

James Lastig | 11-08-23 | 11:35

Leuk voor feesten en partijen, maar echt troep.

Zeurders | 11-08-23 | 12:46
Ik mis rapper Sjors in het overzicht

LangeT | 11-08-23 | 11:05 | 2

Ik niet.

goedverstaander | 11-08-23 | 11:06

Grab a Snicker...

Paalders | 11-08-23 | 11:12

De eerste die ik ooit hoorde:
“Rapper’s delight”
Ook tevens de laatste…

laurentius | 11-08-23 | 11:05 | 1

Dat is dan ook meteen de eerste glad geproduceerde troep op rap gebied, was een bijeengeraapt zootje niet eens een echte groep.

Zeurders | 11-08-23 | 12:45

1973, dat heeft dan best lang geduurd voordat het bij het grote publiek, zelfs bij het kleine publiek bekend raakte. Want dat is meer 1983-1985, toch?
Geld Cocaine van Dillinger (ook 1973-1974 geloof ik) ook als hiphop?

skoftig | 11-08-23 | 11:04

Kuch..

Correctie...

GU ging voor Regulate van Warren G en Nate Dog

GU | 11-08-23 | 11:02 | 4

Nee, nee, het blijft nu Nick. Wist niet dat hij kon rappen trouwens.

VP732 | 11-08-23 | 11:06

Ja! Die loopt echt lekker

Trekhaas | 11-08-23 | 11:07

Ja die is geweldig, maar eigenlijk komt dat gewoon door de sample van Michael McDonald.

John McClane | 11-08-23 | 12:49
PSK - Schoolly D

palebluedot | 11-08-23 | 11:02

Heb zelf helemaal niks met hiphop, maar net die ene geweldige plaat, 'The message', hebben jullie er al zelf uitgelicht. It's like a jungle, sometimes it makes me wonder how I keep from going under. Zou mijn levensmotto kunnen zijn.

Toos Bevergeil | 11-08-23 | 11:02

STILL dr dre

sub zero ice cold | 11-08-23 | 11:02

Hey, you, the Rock Steady Crew

RickTheDick | 11-08-23 | 11:01 | 1

Maak nou geen ruzie....

Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:19

Allemaal bagger

Godnondejusdorange | 11-08-23 | 11:00 | 4

Hiphop en rap is zoiets als het geluid van een stofzuiger.
Even irritant maar bij de laatste is in elk geval de vloer schoner...

Elkerlyc | 11-08-23 | 11:11

@eerstneukendanpraten | 11-08-23 | 11:09: Veel verder dan : "Nigga fuck da bitch" komen de teksten ook niet.

Als ik per ongeluk een rap nummer hoor, dan time ik hoelang het duurt voordat de eerste "fuck", "bitch". of "nigga" voorbijkomt. Ik geloof niet dat het ooit langer heeft geduurd dan 20 seconden.

James Lastig | 11-08-23 | 11:32

Klopt.

Zwizalletju | 11-08-23 | 13:04
