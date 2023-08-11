50 jaar hiphop. Beste nummer ooit?
GeenStijl Reaguurdersonderzoek
VANDAAG precies 50 jaar geleden wordt door historici aangewezen als de geboortedag van de hiphop: in de Bronx organiseerde DJ Kool Herc zijn legendarische 'Back to school jam' en dat feest was de brandstof voor een complete beweging met de vier pijlers 'deejaying', rap, graffiti en breakdance. Vijftig jaar later maken we hier op GeenStijl de balans op, in de stijl van het uitermate gezellige 'Dit is het beste nummer ooit'-topic. Derhalve de vraag:
Wat is het beste hiphopnummer ooit?
Paar voorzetjes na de klik. Lose Yourself & Next Episode helaas uitgesloten van deelname. Veel succes!
Wu-Tang Clan - C.R.E.A.M.
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five - The Message
RUN DMC - Sucker MC's
N.W.A. - Straight Outta Compton
Dr Dre - Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang
Notorious B.I.G. - Juicy
Keuzenummer Van Rossem
De keuze van GU...
Eric B & Rakim - Microphone fiend
Ton Lebbink > Voetbalknieen youtu.be/zAT57-9ZsBA
Heavy D & the Boyz - We got oud own thang youtu.be/6uPWH3TziI4
Nou ok dan. Notorious B.I.G. - Hyptonize
Geen dank,
RUN D.M.C. - Walk this way youtu.be/4B_UYYPb-Gk
“The Devil Made Me Do It” van Paris.
Tha Shiznit - Snoop
youtu.be/2T4CQS7Qfhg
Blondie > Rapture
Pigmeat Markham - Here comes the Judge
youtu.be/NRS62nccwmw
Tha Dogg Pound-Some Bomb Ass Pussy
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cSbB_0MeZo&a...
Sexmaxchine - James Brown
Arrested Development - On Conscious (waren hun tijd ver vooruit met deze tekst)
Effe een tip voor alle 50-plussers hier die van hiphop enzo houden: 28 september 50 Cent in Ziggo. Er zijn nog kaartjes te koop. In da Club.
Ik app me zoon nu.
The Roots - The Seed 2.0
Een van de weinige hip-hop acts die zichzelf live niet overschreeuwd over een van te voren opgenomen teepie ;-)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFZL4U3snnI
Summertime - Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZlhbx3yGkQ Method man release yo delf
Weet je wie ook heel erg van rap houdt?
cdn-kiosk-api.telegraaf.nl/76af1c58-6...
Maître Gims - J'me tire
Ja, Gims een paar keer live gezien. En ooit een hand gegeven in een Afrikaanse nachtclub. Aardige gast, tikkeltje verlegen. Zijn broertje heeft ook veel succes.
ODB - Rollin' with you
Dirty is de Tarantino van de hipperdehop
Beste album is nog steeds PE - Fear of a Black Planet.
Die past inderdaad prima bij jou.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB1RYVMBqQg&a... odb shimmy shimmy ya
Ik zag 2pac al vaak langskomen, ondere andere bij DJ McPatje. Maar mijn favoriet blijft Dopefiend's Diner. Van Tupac dus. Proost!
In het Frans is ook de nodige goede hiphop uitgebracht. Wat te denken van Soon E MC en MC Solaar ('Le Nouveau Western').
NWA - Express yourself
youtu.be/WmoC5cj8sw4
Hiphop en rap zijn de redding van mensen zonder muzikaal (en vaak overig) talent.
Het T-shirt van de mode, het rijtjeshuis van de architectuur, Anton Heyboergeklieder in de schilderkunst enz. Gewoon overslaan.
Popmuziek is ook allemaal maar Hoepedepoep zat op de stoep. Nee, dan Schubert! [/ironie]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSqgje9c0iU&a...
En nu in de hoek potverdrie.....
Wat een geleuter
Ice Cube - Today was a good day
Uit de oude doos.
Ze was een van de van de eerste vrouwelijke rappers. Ze begon toen ze een jaar of 14 was. Stoer en schattig.
Roxanne Shante. Roxanne's revanche.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eckRNcHCKA
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PU22-fsGA0
Das EFX- They want EFX
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QWEPdgS3As&a...
Hop hip...!!
Ze houden ons lekker bezig.....
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFQXtAE7SiU
Chief Rocka - Lord of the Underground
Het is en blijft voor mij tribale apenmuziek.
Mensen zijn dan ook tribale apen, wat is het probleem?
@Zeurders | 11-08-23 | 13:12: geen probleem, iedereen mag doen wattie wil zo lang ik er geen last van hoef te hebben én ik er niet aan hoef mee te betalen. Maar ik ben in een andere apenkolonie opgegroeid dan deze waardoor ik deze manier van uiten maar weinig beschaafd vind en muzikaal weinig uitdagend.
Extince ?
Braakwater
m.youtube.com/watch?v=hoiTSscBz1A&...
Milkshake rap !
youtu.be/M7hyc1lEhgs?t=679
www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7uXCNw5ipk&a...
U heeft echt een grote muziekkennis! Respect!
@Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:59: Hij woont niet voor niks in de Bijlmer.
@Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:26:
Gaasperdam ,verdomme...!!!
Wie wil er nou in de Bijlmer wonen.....
@neonreclame | 11-08-23 | 13:28: Je bent beïnvloed, niks mis mee.
@Après toi | 11-08-23 | 13:29:
Haha....
@neonreclame | 11-08-23 | 13:42: Neon rules!
Als crossover ook is toegestaan dan mag deze ook niet ontbreken in de lijst.
Helmet & Hous of Pain - Just Another Victim
youtu.be/YhTffL5-9d4
Past goed in dit tijdperk van allemaal gekwetsten
Nice. Van de plaat, een van de beste, Judgement Night!
@Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:57: Zeker! I love you Mary Jane van Cypress Hill & Sonic Youth mag er ook zijn.
I Ain't No Joke - Eric B. & Rakim.
youtu.be/2TN-kDEKxF0
Lenie uit de Takkestroat, modderfokker!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhvzgsmVT-o
Doe mij maar Sjakie van de hoek van De Enge Buren
Winter warz, Cappadonna and ghostface killer.
Zo'n beetje alles van Rhyme Asylum alstublieft dankuwel
hiphop is gewoon totale à muzikale bagger.
De allereerste rap die ik hoorde, en ook draaide, was vlgs mij ook de eerste uitgebracht.
Stond vlgs mij op de achterkant van een maxi-single van de Fatback band: King Tim III
Destijds import van Boudisque in Amsterdam 1979, mooie tijd...
Ach. Boudisque 1979. Nu zit er een kaaswinkel voor toeristen. Vooruitgang ...
Pro-tip voor iedereen die Hip-Hop leuk vind, of eigenlijk muziek in het algemeen, kijk eens:
The Defiant Ones
Dan zal je zien wie er verantwoordelijk is voor zoveel hits, marketing, etc. De meeste in de lijst hierboven komen voorbij :).
shake your rump - BB
youtu.be/BptQHAW2T5M
Grandmaster Flash - The Message II (Survival)
youtu.be/w4NEDkbiEnc
Public Enemy - Public Enemy No. 1
youtu.be/sOe7HdN7mPA
Jay Z - Hard knock life
youtu.be/lEMLhZrZs5U
2Pac Ft. T.I. & Ashanti - Pac's Life
youtu.be/fVn5o4A8y7s
Casto zegt "koop eigen waar".
youtu.be/8w1AnOL5cXQ
Xzibit - Paparazzi
youtu.be/g5xJBKVGTGs
Zeker in mijn top 10,heerlijke nostalgie.
Jawel....
Beste..
m.youtube.com/watch?v=g4tW4WtKGbQ&...
Check de bass, de kick, de strijkers!
youtu.be/aiHz6FMBPqo
Check de politieauto!
Door merg & brain. Legendarisch.
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five - The Message
m.youtube.com/watch?v=bpgQSbwnWD0&...
Wizards Never Die
Eric B. & Rakim - paid in full
youtu.be/E7t8eoA_1jQ
af en toe wel lekker,
late night hype, compton's most wanted
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNv4unwmac4
Slick Rick - Children's Story
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjNTu8jdukA
Holiday Rap - MC Miker G & DJ Sven
Lol! Met dat Nederlandse accent!
Beastie Boys (you gotta) fight for your right (to party)
Lijkt mij dat het Rappers delight moet zijn www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcCK99wHrk0
(ook ooit meesterlijk vertaald door Rubberen Robbie)
Public Enemy - Don't believe the hype
youtu.be/9vQaVIoEjOM
Ghetto Bastard van Naughty by Nature. Unbeatable flow. youtu.be/Nw_3AtPsYcQ
Naughty by Nature - Clap Yo Hands
youtu.be/Nz2JEmKvixE
Beastie Boys - Pass the Mic: youtu.be/NpsvBvwRuf0
Spraakwater!
Das rapper Sjors toch?
de meeste "hiphop" die ik nog enigzins te pruimen vind is meestal geen echte "hiphop" maar een hiphop artiest die eens een uitstapje maakt en besluit een keertje echte muziek te maken, of samenwerkt met een andere artiest en een keertje echte muziek maakt.
youtu.be/NEUX-HYRtUA
LL Cool J, I need love
Ik hou het toch op Rapture van Blondie.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHCdS7O248g
Nas - NY State of Mind youtu.be/hI8A14Qcv68 door de comments browsen voor de verantwoording.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IZE7JSLJU0 GZA Shadowboxin
Misschien niet de allerbeste maar wel één van de vetste: Beastie Boys - Pass the Mic youtu.be/NpsvBvwRuf0
Beste versie van Regulate
m.youtube.com/watch?v=xp5wID1FWOk&...
m.youtube.com/watch?v=oalrpv9ISW4&...
Duidelijk......
youtu.be/xynukO9ApHg
@Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:12:
Dit is de echt goeiste.....
www.youtube.com/watch?v=li9BXX_JFXc&a...
@neonreclame | 11-08-23 | 12:18:
Nice!!!
youtu.be/z2An0fuHW8E
@Patje | 11-08-23 | 12:26:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BLdVnMxkAE&a....
Om maar even bij DOC te blijven....
Koos Alberts - Gonna drill your bitch.
(niet heel zeker of dit hiphop is)
MC 900FT Jesus - The City Sleeps youtu.be/3KB54p8_wh8
In elk geval wel een heel goed nummer!
Ik was 23 toen maar het is dus echt helemaal aan mij voorbij gegaan.
Extince - Binnenlandse Funk, hele album.
PARIS - Guerrilla Funk:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=YL3ZKOw05T4&a...
Nas - Life’s A Bitch
youtu.be/ch25kKo6QUo
2Pac - Can’t C Me youtu.be/GTFo0VKnNZY
Blondie, Rapture, first rap evvah
m.youtube.com/watch?v=pHCdS7O248g
Welnee Dylan, It's allright ma en Subterranean homesick blues.
Ook voor mij, prima song...
Breenpauwer - Dansplaat
Vraagje van een leek in deze, is hiphop gelijk aan rap?
Of zijn deze verschillend in genre?
Rappers, zijn dat niet die overwegend zwarte mannen die elkaar constant naar het leven staan en elkaar van tijd tot tijd overhoop schieten?
Een goeie rapper wordt niet oud.
Afslag Osdorp van Osdorp Posse
Luniz - I Got 5 On It
youtu.be/me3CPl_i4C4
Bedankt lol
Nice! Al is deze versie beter:
youtu.be/CiZ3XtGtmQs
Grandmaster B.
Grandmaster B - What does the B stand for? Married with Children.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1FldHdIm2Q
Rapture van Blondie mag niet ontbreken op deze lijst. De eerste rap video ever broadcasted on MTV (1981) en The song was the first major hip-hop song to use original music, rather than samples.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIRG0QOEkyM
Komt er opeens nog een naar boven: The Clash - Magnificent Seven. En dan liefst de Dirty Harry mix die in de US officieus is gemaakt door een lokale dj. Check maar eens...
You can't be true, you can't be false
You'll be given the same reward
Socrates and Milhous Nixon
Both went the same way, through the kitchen
Plato the Greek or Rin Tin Tin
Who's more famous to the billion millions?
News Flash
Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up Budgie
Ooh-ooh, hoo
Bye bye
Buh-bah
The Magnificent Seven!
Magnificent!
Magnificent Seven!
This is fuckin' long, innit?
@Grumpy_Old_Ed | 11-08-23 | 12:04:
The magnificent seven
Ring, ring, it's 7:00 A.M.
Move yourself to go again
Cold water in the face
Brings you back to this awful place
Knuckle merchants and your bankers too
Must get up and learn those rules
Weather man and the crazy chief
One says sun and one says sleet
A.M., the F.M. the P.M. too
Churnin' out that boogaloo
Gets you up and it gets you out
But how long can you keep it up?
Gimme Honda, gimme Sony
So cheap and real phony
Hong Kong dollar, Indian cents
English pounds and Eskimo pence
You lot, what?
Don't stop, give it all you got
You lot, what?
Don't stop, yeah
You lot, what?
Don't stop, give it all you got
You lot, what?
Don't stop, yeah
Working for a rise, better my station
Take my baby to sophistication
Seen the ads, she thinks it's nice
Better work hard, I seen the price
Never mind that it's time for the bus
We got to work and you're one of us
Clocks go slow in a place of work
Minutes drag and the hours jerk
Yeah, wave bye, bye (when can I tell 'em what I do?)
(In a second, maan, alright Chuck)
Wave bub-bub-bub-bye to the boss
It's our profit, it's his loss
But anyway the lunch bells ring
Take one hour, do your thang
Cheeesboiger
What do we have for entertainment?
Cops kickin' gypsies on the pavement
Now the news has snapped to attention
Lunar landing of the dentist convention
Italian mobster shoots a lobster
Seafood restaurant gets out of hand
A car in the fridge, a fridge in the car
Like cowboys do in TV land
Kid Frost - La Raza
m.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ8AS300WH4&...
Terminator van hem is ietsjes beter www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyPeAbUzPTg
@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 12:04:
Nice!!
@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 12:04: Tof!
De La Soul - Saturdays youtu.be/9S5lTgyfT2c
Binnenkort worden al deze hiphop artiesten in de vergetelheid gedrukt door Frans Timmermans. Er is namelijk niets wat deze man niet kan.
Krs one , alles eigenlijk van hem
Geto Boys - Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta
youtu.be/6IJCFc_qkHw
Zeer nice!
Geto Boys - Mind Playing Tricks On Me
youtu.be/IJtHdkyo0hc
Geto Boys - Six Feet Deep
youtu.be/98cfj45BfDA
Hah, dat is dat nummer uit de openingscene van de film Office Space/. Aanrader
www.youtube.com/watch?v=XASNM1XEQPs
@TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 12:04:
Dat is dit nummer:
youtu.be/YAJ9ArSlUG0
Scarface - No Tears
Geto Boys zat idd in de soundtrack van Office Space, een van de beste films allertijden. Die openingsscene is geweldig.
@Computer_says_no | 11-08-23 | 12:19: klopt, ik haalde ze door elkaar
Mag California Love wel?
Alles van 2pac mag.
Niemand noemt Tony Scott? de leraar uit Ransdorp aka The Chief. Best verkopende Nederlandse hiphopper.
Jaaaa, is goed!
Represent
The Chief!
Meest gedraaide hiphop op mijn Spotify account is trouwens Kamervragen 1 tot 3. Zo af en toe naar weer zo'n debat op tv heerlijk om hard af te draaien.
House of Pain - Fed Up
youtu.be/ai0Rt0x6s84
Saillant detail : voor mij stond "regulate" vooral bekend als "g funk" wat meer een sub stroming van hip hop was. Maar goed als brainpower zich hip hop artiest mag noemen...
Gefeliciteerd! Zie veel usual suspects en ook best veel nummers die ik niet ken. Ik gooi deze parel even op: Camp Lo - Krystal Karrington.
youtu.be/4ZieUTvHifw
Falco - Der Kommissar
youtu.be/8-bgiiTxhzM
Als metalhead moet ik niks hebben van deze kinderrijmpjes "muziek" uitgevoerd door (over het algemeen) IQ uitgedaagden met een spraakgebrek.
Maar gezien de tekst van dit nummer nomineer ik toch deze:
Tom MacDonald - Fake Woke
youtu.be/2l6JUNFAJ9o
Lyrics:
I think it's crazy I'm the one who they labelled as controversial
And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls
There's rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard
But if I mention race in a song, I'm scared I'll get killed for it
It's backwards, it's getting exponentially dumb
It's more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun
Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom
And now he doesn't want fans if they voted for Trump
We're ashamed to be American, you should probably love it
'Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public
As children, we were taught how to walk and talk
But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up
Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy
Label everything we say as homophobic or racist
If you're white, then you're privileged, guilty by association
All our childhood heroes got Me-Too'd or they're rapists
They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don't need the chains
They gave us tiny screens, we think we're free 'cause we can't see the cage
They knew that race war would be the game they need to play
For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings
I think it's crazy all these people screaming facts, but they fake woke
Hate their neighbour 'cause he wears a mask or he stays home
Has a daughter, but his favourite artist said he slays hoes
Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home
Censorship's an issue 'cause they choose what they erase
There's a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate
I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name
When the system's screwing everyone exactly the same
I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family
Without being accused of celebrating native casualties
We got so divided, it's black and white and political
Republicans are bigots, libtards if you're liberal
There's riots in our streets, and it's just getting worse
Y'all screaming, "Defund the police", y'all are genius for sure
They're underfunded already, they're way too busy to work
Order food and call the cops, see what reaches you first
Segregation ended, that's a lie in itself
That was a strategy to make us think they were trying to help
They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell
We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings
We use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn't working
That's like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin
Politicians are for sale, and someone always makes the purchase
But you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthless
If a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silently
When country's going crazy, we accept it as society
Get sick and take a pill when the side effects get you high
You get addicted like these rappers dying fighting with sobriety
Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots
They claim it's for our safety, I'll tell you what it really is
Removing information that empowers all the citizens
The truth doesn't damage points of view that are legitimate
They're tryna change amen to a-men and women
How'd we let 'em make praying a microaggression?
Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winning
We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask Him for forgiveness
Feminism used to be the most righteous of fights
But these days, it feels like they secretly hate guys
I don't trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don't die
I'm just kidding, but everything else that I said is right
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout feelings
They know they won't tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don't care 'bout your feelings
Mijn favoriet:
Wu Tan Clan & System of a down www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0ZjZyL6Wf8&a...
Beste hiphop nummer ooit? Public Enemy- Fight the Power. Heerlijk om met open raam in de auto hard op te zetten.
Public Enemy mag zeker niet ontbreken, met Fight The Power, maar Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos is echt bruut.
@Zorque | 11-08-23 | 12:04: De cover van Tricky van dat nummer is ook bruut www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZJTM03UByU
Service: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmo3HFa2vjg
@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 12:21: Cool! Die kende ik niet, dank!
Een fantastisch stamcafe topic dat te vroeg piekt, jammer.
De rest van de dag gaat de volledige GS-crew op het terras zuipen, het wordt vanzelf weer 10 uur 's morgens..
Ai lastig. Schoolly D, KRS, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane er is zovwel goed.
Voor nu deze:
Ultra Magnetic Mc's met Ced Gee en Kool Keith
youtu.be/q_wfhfErbSE
Nog nooit deze clip gezien, dank voor de upload. Kool Keith is briljant!
vrolijke noot
Skee-Lo - I Wish
youtu.be/ryDOy3AosBw
wel grappig
Tom Tom Club - Wordy Rappinghood
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Vl1m5FYlAo
Voor mij is het Nas - Nas Is Like
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC4ORS5n9Hg&a...
Nas - If I ruled the world
youtu.be/asPwgNG9oJw
rap, hiphop, r+b : ik weet niet of dat toeval is, maar nul goede nummers in die muziek genres. Dus dat wordt een heel kort lijstje.
R&b was vroeger toch blues?
Da Brat - Fa All Y'All
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lkAUMHypM0
Ze zeggen wel eens dat Jimi Hendrix hiphop uitvond in 1969 (hij speelt alleen)
Doriella Du Fontaine ✧ Lightnin' Rod w/ Jimi Hendrix
www.youtube.com/watch?v=biK_j6_KybA
Ik vind hiphop meestal 3 werf super kudt maar er zijn wat uitzonderingen:
Break ya neck - Busta Rhymes
Godzilla - Eminem
Intergalactic - Beastie Boys
Ik ook. Onbegrijpelijk dat daar zoveel geld in omgaat. Grandm flash vind/vond ik wel te pruimen. En beasty bpys
@James_t_kruk | 11-08-23 | 11:51: weet ook niet wat het verschil is tussen hh en rap. Ok. Google is your friend
1 van de beste HipHop nummers ooit:
Eric B. & Rakim - Paid In Full
m.youtube.com/watch?v=E7t8eoA_1jQ&...
dat waren nog eens tijden
Doug Lazy , Let It Roll youtu.be/31wqTibOM4g
@TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 11:55:
Heerlijk!
Drie in willekeurige volgorde
Snoop Dogg & B-Real - Vato. (Dirty) youtu.be/Wi9FqSG2Nd8
Mobb Deep - Shook Ones, Pt. II youtu.be/rTKpYJ80OVQ
Naughty by Nature - O.P.P. youtu.be/idx3GSL2KWs
Moordenaars van Osdorp Posse. Al die Amerikaanse rap letterlijk vertaald, heerlijk.
Beste openingszin ooit "Ik zat in tram 5 en mijn lul stond stijf"
... Ik dacht nog zo hoe kan zo snel
een kerk veranderen in een hel...
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, zonder twijfel.
Voor de categorie “Beste hip-hop sample in ander genre” wil ik in ieder geval nomineren:
Headhunterz - Haatmeneer
youtu.be/SEBZw4PtasU
Ik ben geen 14-jarige vmbo’er met een fatbike, hoodie, ietwat foute vriendjes en kk immer voorin de mond. Dus geen mening in dezen (althans niet over de ‘muziek’).
Beste topic ooit.
M.O.P. - 4 Alarm Blaze (Feat. Jay-Z & Teflon)
m.youtube.com/watch?v=W3LFpGFMo6s&...
De La Soul: Me, myself and I.
Ik ben niet erg thuis in het genre. Wel raadpleeg ik af en toe de List of murdered hip hop musicians.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_murdere...
A Tribe Called Quest - I left my wallet in El Segundo
youtu.be/6qdJuMrQ7aw
Yes, ik heb het singeltje nog liggen. Great days.
@TurpinDick | 11-08-23 | 11:47:
Nice. Ik ook!
@Patje | 11-08-23 | 11:49: +1
KRS ONE - Sound of da Police
youtu.be/9ZrAYxWPN6c
Is toch niet mogelijk om er 1 te kiezen, maar ik ga u even voor Mobb Deep - Shook Ones
youtu.be/yoYZf-lBF_U
Of WuTang Clan - Protect ya Neck
youtu.be/IPsNQ6i2yoQ
Of Biggie - Kick in the door
youtu.be/ZRfnWpV4i7E
Heerlijke beat shook ones.
In het geval van hiphop - over het algemeen weinig meer dan iemand die stoer door slechte muziek heen praat - spreken we wat mij betreft hoogstens over het minst slechte 'nummer'.
De Kraaien - Lik aan mijn ballen natuurlijk.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=QafhfDCWJjI
One mic, Nas. Easy
Ik vind HipHop kudT
Deze niet. Lees vooral het commentaar: youtu.be/cqjzTt1SHIU
En op nummer 1 staat:
Slick Rick - Children's story
www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjNTu8jdukA
OMEGAH RED feat. MF DOOM and RZA - Books of War
www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTCp0kJYF30
Death Grips - I've Seen Footage
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sticXkHxZC4
clipping. - Nothing is Safe
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIrpLBShe1A
N.W.A. - Straight Outta Compton
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMZi25Pq3T8
Beastie Boys - Intergalactic
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qORYO0atB6g
New Kingdom - Unicorns Were Horses
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FR0xrC9Vxo
Ben ik warempel vergeten om Aesop Rock - None Shall Pass toe te voegen aan de eerste plaats: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNrB6--KBqs
@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 11:37: Hier nog wat toegiften:
Anti Pop Consortium - Rinseflow
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdRfdmgeZUc&a...
Open Mike Eagle - A History of Modern Dance
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUCgQbemBdE
Grip Grand - Broakland III
www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3ZRFfGvDmM
Schoolly D- PSK, What Does It Mean?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQc4A-XBzBY
Suga Free - Do It Like I'm Used To It
www.youtube.com/watch?v=re5uxcHpB8Q
Fantastische flow met eigen verzorde beats met een pen en een muntje, een must see!
Manau - la tribu de dana
Nice
Dr. Dre - East Coast West Coast Killas feat. RBX, Nas, KRS-1, B-Real - Dr. Dre Presents The Aftermat
www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJuYe1bVr7M
Paris - The Devil Made Me Do It
www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGzoc_xJo10
J.V.C. Force - Strong Island
www.youtube.com/watch?v=05pcczvmrjc
Scott La Rock (Megamix)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XqMSumm7JE
Cutmaster DC - Brooklyn rocks the best
www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9jRSObhPko
Who Is It Mantronix
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVC7NjRgHvQ
Tim Dog - Fuck Compton
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwzeM2J3Emk
Ken dit pas sinds kort > People Under The Stairs -Acid Raindrops < Echt klasse!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcKDx4cmvio
Mooi lijstje, was helemaal Cutmaster DC vergeten.
Heel moeilijk kiezen tussen mijn 2 favoriete hip hop platen dus doe ik ze maar alle drie!
Kris Kross - Jump
Vanilla Ice - ice ice baby
Will Smith en Jazzy Jeff - BOOM
Het oog wil ook wat...
Wham! - Wham rap!
youtu.be/BsyHQgiem8c
MC George and DJ Andrew!
A Tribe Called Quest - Can i Kick it?
m.youtube.com/watch?v=JuqCZxmzJDQ
Voor de hardcore hip hoppers waarschijnlijk niet hip genoeg maar ook zij moeten ergens begonnen zijn.
Jay-Z 99 problems, geweldige beat.
youtu.be/0YdLT0rL6L4
Yousef en kamal - Geert Wilders in de kelder
Tot plaatje, vooral de boodschap erachter geeft me kippenvel.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=jktRJMVwmgU
"Yousef & kamal - nektasje" ga ik ook altijd lekker op. "speknek" ook zwaar onderschat. Hele oeuvre van ze eigenlijk.
LL Cool J: Mama said knock you out
youtu.be/vimZj8HW0Kg
EPMD - Strictly Business
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aCYQ1fRQc8
The one who likes to say hello
To a fly girl that is good to go
With the slow tempo, and the off-beat rhyme flow...
Wut?! Geen ALL CAPS - Madvillain ?
Tupac - Hit 'em up
Nice.
Gil Scott-Heron: The revolution will not be televised - 1970
Run DMC - Crown Royal
m.youtube.com/watch?v=T9qYZrs46Ns&...
Nederlands: Spookrijders - Klokkenluiders
Internationaal: Lauryn Hill - Doo-Wop (That Thing)
Ice-T - I'm Your Pusher
m.youtube.com/watch?v=2h5JO2sJ3kw&...
Tupac - Loyal To The Game
m.youtube.com/watch?v=R6XNIzhOexg&...
Tupac - So Much Pain
m.youtube.com/watch?v=04Mo5ihXN6U&...
(De extra nummers op de single regulate, van de film above the rim)
youtu.be/a-mAK3uB2_0
En van eigen bodem deze natuurlijk Roadman Shaq - The Ting Goes ('Man's not hot') HD www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3jlviX88iw
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message (Official Video) UITERAARD!!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=PobrSpMwKk4
Ice-T Six in the mornin' of Slick Rick the Ruler met Children's story, toen rappers nog een verhaal konden reppen
I Roy - Black Man Time
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQFyNwFIQq0&a...
LL COOL J - Doin' It
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqEksaLoZYQ
I love HipHop!
Wu-Tang kan beter:
Wu-Tang Clan - Can It Be All So Simple
m.youtube.com/watch?v=saa0mMwe91o&...
Wu-Tang Clan - Tearz
m.youtube.com/watch?v=D0cganuUeOw&...
Leuke serie trouwens over Wu-Tang : www.imdb.com/title/tt9113406/
@zhirek | 11-08-23 | 11:43:
Dank, die ga ik kijken.
Quincy Jones - Back on the Block, het beste hiphopnummer ooit gemaakt.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqJ8X28V6sI
featuring Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane and Kool Moe Dee
(en verder op het album Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Dizzie Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, George Benson, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, James Ingram. Opvallende afwezige was Michael Jackson)
Nooit geweten dat 'Q' ook into hiphop was. Dank!
Zeker goed!
youtu.be/IJtHdkyo0hc
Hoi, ik zit in een New York State of Mind.
Public Enemy - By The Time I Get To Arizona
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrFOb_f7ubw
GZA - Hell’s Wind Staff / Killah Hills 10304
Ah GZA helemaal vergeten. liquid swords had ik nog een cd van.
My mind’s playin’ tricks on me - Geto Boys
2pac - I Ain't Mad At Cha
Still van de Getoboys:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=eF8c3BjFWsw
Zoals het topcommentaar van youtube al aangeeft:
“This song makes me want to do a drive-by on my own house“
En verder natuurlijk alles van Del tha Funky Homosapien.
The Revolution will not be televized - Gill Scott-Heron. Toch de OG van hiphop.
Dance with the devil - immortal technique
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qggxTtnKTMo
Tupac dear mama
Kanye hey mama
NWA, Wu-tun clan, Method man. Nr naar keuze..
Black Steel in the hour of Chaos van Public Enemy
Dru Down - Pimp of the year
youtu.be/HzaqvldQO3I
www.youtube.com/watch?v=N9qYF9DZPdw
Held!
Wap bam boogie van Matt Bianco
Beste nummer is "Holiday Rap" van MC Miker G en DJ Sven.
Later is MC Miker G junk geworden en heeft toen al zijn geld verloren door sigaretten met coke te gaan roken. Met DJ Sven is het beter verlopen.
youtu.be/ajAxevEWgJg
Osdorp Posse heeft ook wel wat..
Moordenaar
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACHPl6vO6co
@Wattman | 11-08-23 | 11:27: Def P mag zeker niet ontbreken vandaag.
Nah, ik sla dit even over, cd met vijfde symfonie van Beethoven opzetten doet.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9lNbNGbo24 Gang Starr mass appeal
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoYZf-lBF_U Mobb deep shook ones
www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0BlXy3Roj4 Method Man bring the pain
Mijn top 3 toen ik over straat zwerfde met mijn matties kuch.
Tineke Schouten
Queen Latifa uit de Takkestraat.
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kjeWGQ175g
White lines!
@Sjompie | 11-08-23 | 11:15: Jup, d'n dieje!!
Dat moet dan toch, kan niet anders, Razzlekhan zijn. youtu.be/lCwAH70r9xc
DMX - Party Up
youtu.be/tMzk3p9eG5M
Meer iets voor Omroep Zwart, ik pas.
Veel mensen zijn anti-hiphop omdat ze alleen veel baggernummers kennen. Ik ben echt geen grote hiphopluisteraar en luister van alles van alles wat of alternatief, retrowave, jaren 50/60/70 enzovoorts, maar er zijn echt wel redelijk wat goed aan te horen hiphopnummers gemaakt.
Vandaag presenteer ik u:
Soulf of Mischief - 93 'til Infinity
Er is zoveel goeds. Teveel om op te noemen. Maar áls ik moest kiezen;
m.youtube.com/watch?v=fJuapp9SORA
En als artiest Snoop Dogg met zijn oevre.
Souls of Mischief www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXJc2NYwHjw&a...
@czMichiel: +1 voor ook noemen Souls of Mischief, mooi nostalgisch nummer
Naughty by Nature - Hip Hop Hooray
Naughty by nature was een hele grote.
Ik neem aan dat Holiday Rap van MC Miker G & DJ Sven ook is uitgesloten van deelname, anders is het gewoon geen wedstrijd.
Yo Sven...
@Paalders | 11-08-23 | 11:11: en dat zong Sven dan zelf……..
The Humpty Dance. Beste beat ever , geen gedis , geen geschiet. RIP Shock en Humpty.
Blondie - Rapture
zeker de beste, ook nog van een blanke chic.
$ave Dat money - Lil Dicky
Hip Hap Hop
Spargo
Haha, there we go. Gevaarlijke gasten ook, ik herinner me die drive by shootings met die zangeres achter het stuur, en die zanger maar schieten op andere gangs in Amsterdam.
@skoftig | 11-08-23 | 11:30: youtu.be/1iWqn89nvJs?t=32
youtu.be/E4m_M0JwGLI
Ross en Iba - Wassenaar
Ini Kamoze - Here comes the hotstepper
www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0N4twV28Mw
Ik moet zeggen dat ik Drank en Drugs van de ex van Jamie Vaes wel een lekker nummertje vind.
Geintje natuurlijk.
Altijd al een zwak gehad voor de Souls of Mischief, A tribe called quest, de la soul en meer uit dat tijdperk.
This is how we chill, from 93 till..
Only God can judge me - 2Pac
Hail Mary om in het genre van god te blijven www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrLgvHG_GYc
"Lose Yourself" uitgesloten. Pakken we toch een andere Eminem. Vooruit. Sing for the moment.
Doe dan Bad meets evil.
Stan Eminem
The Sugar Hill Gang met Rappers Delight natuurlijk:
youtu.be/rKTUAESacQM
I said a hip-hop, the hippie, the hippie
To the hip, hip-hop and you don't stop the rockin'
To the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie
To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat
[Verse 1: Wonder Mike]
Now, what you hear is not a test, I'm rapping to the beat
And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet
You see, I am Wonder Mike and I'd like to say hello
A to the black, to the white, the red and the brown, the purple and yellow
But first, I gotta bang-bang the boogie to the boogie
Say up jump the boogie to the bang-bang boogie
Let's rock, you don't stop
Rock the rhythm that'll make your body rock
Well so far you've heard my voice, a but I brought two friends along
And next on the mic is my man Hank, come on, Hank, sing that song
[Verse 2: Big Bank Hank]
Check it out, I'm the C-A-S-AN, the O-V-A and the rest is F-L-Y
You see, I go by the code of the doctor of the mix and these reasons I'll tell you why
You see I'm six foot one and I'm tons of fun and I dress to a tee
You see, I got more clothes than Muhammad Ali and I dress so viciously
I got bodyguards, I got two big cars, that definitely ain't the wack
I got a Lincoln continental and a sunroof Cadillac
So after school, I take a dip in the pool, which is really on the wall
I got a color TV so I can see the Knicks play basketball
Hear me talking 'bout checkbooks, credit cards, more money a than a sucker could ever spend
But I wouldn't give a sucker or a bum from the Rucker, not a dime 'til I made it again
[Chorus: Big Bank Hank]
Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, whatcha gonna do today?" (Say what?)
'Cause I'ma get a fly girl, gonna get some spank and drive off in a def OJ
Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, Holiday Inn"
You see, if your girl starts acting up, then you take her friend
[Post-Chorus: Big Bank Hank]
A Master Gee, a my mellow?
It's on you so what you gonna do?
[Verse 3: Master Gee]
Well it's on and on and on, on and on
The beat don't stop until the break of dawn
I said a M-A-S, a T-E-R, a G with a double E
I said I go by the unforgettable name of the man they call the Master Gee
Well, my name is known all over the world
By all the foxy ladies and the pretty girls
I'm going down in history
As the baddest rapper there ever could be
Now I'm feeling the highs and you're feeling the lows
The beat starts getting into your toes
You start popping your fingers and stomping your feet
And moving your body while you're sitting in your seat
And then damn, you start doing the freak
I said damn, a right outta your seat
Then you throw your hands high in the air
You're rocking to the rhythm, shake your derriere
You're rocking to the beat without a care
With the sure-shot MCs for the affair
Now, I'm not as tall as the rest of the gang
But I rap to the beat just the same
I got a little face and a pair of brown eyes
All I'm here to do ladies is hypnotize
Singing on and on and on, on and on
The beat don't stop until the break of dawn
A singing on and on and on, on and on
Like a hot ready to pop the pop the pop dibbie dibbie
Pop the pop, pop, you don't dare stop
A come alive, y'all gimme what you got
I guess by now you can take a hunch
And find that I am the baby of the bunch
But that's okay, I still keep in stride
'Cause all I'm here to do is just a wiggle your behind
Singing on and on and on, on and on
The beat don't stop until the break of dawn
A singing on and on and on, on and on
Rock-rock, y'all, a get on the floor
[Chorus: Master Gee]
I'm gonna freak ya here, I'm gonna freak you there
I'm gonna move you outta this atmosphere
[Post-Chorus: Master Gee]
'Cause I'm one of a kind and I'll shock your mind
I'll put the jig-jig-jiggles in your behind
I said a 1-2-3-4, come on, girls, a get on the floor
A come alive, y'all, a gimme what ya got
'Cause I'm guaranteed to make you rock
I said 1-2-3-4, tell me Wonder Mike what are you waiting for?
[Chorus: Wonder Mike]
Said a hip-hop, the hippie to the hippie
The hip, hip-a-hop and you don't stop rockin'
To the bang-bang, the boogie, say up jump the boogie
To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat
[Verse 4: Wonder Mike]
A-skiddlee bebop, we rock a scooby doo
And guess what, America, we love you
A 'cause ya rock and a roll with a so much soul
You could rock 'til you're hundred and one years old
I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast
But we're like hot butter on a breakfast toast
We rock it up, a baby bubba
Baby bubba to the boogie, the bang-bang, the boogie
To the beat, beat, it's so unique
Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat
[Instrumental Bridge]
[Chorus: Wonder Mike]
A hip-hop, the hippie, the hippie
To the hip, hip-hop and you don't stop
A rock it out, baby bubba, to the boogie, the bang-bang
The boogie to the boogie, the beat
[Verse 5: Wonder Mike]
I say I can't wait 'til the end of the week
When I'm rapping to the rhythm of a groovy beat
An attempt to raise your body heat
A just blow your mind so a that you can't speak
A do a thing, but a rock and shuffle your feet
And let it change up to a dance called the freak
And when ya finally do come into your rhythmic beat
Rest a little while so ya don't get weak
I know a man named Hank
He has more rhymes than a serious bank
So come on, Hank, a sing that song
A to the rhythm of the boogie, the bang-bang, the bong
[Verse 6: Big Bank Hank]
Well, I'm Imp the Dimp, the ladies pimp
The women fight for my delight
But I'm the grandmaster with the three MCs
That shock the house for the young ladies
And when you come inside, into the front
You do the freak, spank, and do the bump
And when the sucker MCs try to prove a point
We're treacherous trio, a with a serious joint
A from sun to sun and from day to day
I sit down and write a brand new rhyme
Because they say that miracles never cease
I've created a devastating masterpiece
I'm gonna rock the mic 'til you can't resist
Everybody, I say it goes like this
Well, I was coming home late one dark afternoon
Reporter stopped me for a interview
She said she's heard stories and she's heard fables
That I'm vicious on the mic and the turntables
This young reporter, I did adore
So I rocked a vicious rhyme like I never did before
She said, "Damn, fly guy, I'm in love with you
The Casanova legend must have been true"
I said, "By the way, baby, what's your name?"
Said "I go by the name Lois Lane"
And you could be my boyfriend, you surely can
Just let me quit my boyfriend called Superman
I said, "He's a fairy, I do suppose
Flying through the air in pantyhose
He may be very sexy or even cute
But he looks like a sucker in a blue and red suit"
I said, "You need a man who's got finesse
And his whole name across his chest
He may be able to fly all through the night
But can he rock a party 'til the early light?
He can't satisfy you with his little worm
But I can bust you out with my super sperm"
I go do it, I go do it, I go do it, do it, do it
An' I'm here and I'm there, I'm Big Bank Hank, I'm everywhere
A just throw your hands up in the air
And party hardy like you just don't care
Let's do it, a don't stop, y'all, a tick a tock, y'all, you don't stop
[Chorus: Big Bank Hank]
It go, "Hotel, motel, a what you gonna do today?" (Say what?)
'Cause I'm gon' get a fly girl, gonna get some spank and drive off in a def OJ
Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, Holiday Inn"
You see, if your girl starts acting up, then you take her friend
[Post-Chorus: Big Bank Hank]
I say skip, dive, what can I say?
I
@roosvrij | 11-08-23 | 11:09:
Vind Zanger Rinus beter.
@eerstneukendanpraten | 11-08-23 | 11:17: Iedere *kuch* artiest die bij zijn naam moet vermelden wat ie doet ('zanger' Rinus, 'repper' Sjors) heeft bij voorbaat al afgedaan.
Leuk voor feesten en partijen, maar echt troep.
Ik mis rapper Sjors in het overzicht
Ik niet.
Grab a Snicker...
De eerste die ik ooit hoorde:
“Rapper’s delight”
Ook tevens de laatste…
Dat is dan ook meteen de eerste glad geproduceerde troep op rap gebied, was een bijeengeraapt zootje niet eens een echte groep.
1973, dat heeft dan best lang geduurd voordat het bij het grote publiek, zelfs bij het kleine publiek bekend raakte. Want dat is meer 1983-1985, toch?
Geld Cocaine van Dillinger (ook 1973-1974 geloof ik) ook als hiphop?
Kuch..
Correctie...
GU ging voor Regulate van Warren G en Nate Dog
Da's een mooie.
Nee, nee, het blijft nu Nick. Wist niet dat hij kon rappen trouwens.
Ja! Die loopt echt lekker
Ja die is geweldig, maar eigenlijk komt dat gewoon door de sample van Michael McDonald.
PSK - Schoolly D
Heb zelf helemaal niks met hiphop, maar net die ene geweldige plaat, 'The message', hebben jullie er al zelf uitgelicht. It's like a jungle, sometimes it makes me wonder how I keep from going under. Zou mijn levensmotto kunnen zijn.
STILL dr dre
www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wBTdfAkqGU DRE en Tupac
valt dit ook onder rap? www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONj9cvHCado
Hey, you, the Rock Steady Crew
Maak nou geen ruzie....
Allemaal bagger
Volledig mee eens. Maar Rap (I will f*ck that bitch because I’m a mothe****cking ni**a) is nog veel erger. Maar als je als blanke die woorden gebruikt ben je een racist, bij donkere mensen is het koeltoer!
Hiphop en rap is zoiets als het geluid van een stofzuiger.
Even irritant maar bij de laatste is in elk geval de vloer schoner...
@eerstneukendanpraten | 11-08-23 | 11:09: Veel verder dan : "Nigga fuck da bitch" komen de teksten ook niet.
Als ik per ongeluk een rap nummer hoor, dan time ik hoelang het duurt voordat de eerste "fuck", "bitch". of "nigga" voorbijkomt. Ik geloof niet dat het ooit langer heeft geduurd dan 20 seconden.
Klopt.
