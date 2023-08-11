I said a hip-hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip, hip-hop and you don't stop the rockin'

To the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie

To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat

[Verse 1: Wonder Mike]

Now, what you hear is not a test, I'm rapping to the beat

And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet

You see, I am Wonder Mike and I'd like to say hello

A to the black, to the white, the red and the brown, the purple and yellow

But first, I gotta bang-bang the boogie to the boogie

Say up jump the boogie to the bang-bang boogie

Let's rock, you don't stop

Rock the rhythm that'll make your body rock

Well so far you've heard my voice, a but I brought two friends along

And next on the mic is my man Hank, come on, Hank, sing that song

[Verse 2: Big Bank Hank]

Check it out, I'm the C-A-S-AN, the O-V-A and the rest is F-L-Y

You see, I go by the code of the doctor of the mix and these reasons I'll tell you why

You see I'm six foot one and I'm tons of fun and I dress to a tee

You see, I got more clothes than Muhammad Ali and I dress so viciously

I got bodyguards, I got two big cars, that definitely ain't the wack

I got a Lincoln continental and a sunroof Cadillac

So after school, I take a dip in the pool, which is really on the wall

I got a color TV so I can see the Knicks play basketball

Hear me talking 'bout checkbooks, credit cards, more money a than a sucker could ever spend

But I wouldn't give a sucker or a bum from the Rucker, not a dime 'til I made it again

You might also like

Blind

SZA

Low

SZA

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey

[Chorus: Big Bank Hank]

Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, whatcha gonna do today?" (Say what?)

'Cause I'ma get a fly girl, gonna get some spank and drive off in a def OJ

Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, Holiday Inn"

You see, if your girl starts acting up, then you take her friend

[Post-Chorus: Big Bank Hank]

A Master Gee, a my mellow?

It's on you so what you gonna do?

[Verse 3: Master Gee]

Well it's on and on and on, on and on

The beat don't stop until the break of dawn

I said a M-A-S, a T-E-R, a G with a double E

I said I go by the unforgettable name of the man they call the Master Gee

Well, my name is known all over the world

By all the foxy ladies and the pretty girls

I'm going down in history

As the baddest rapper there ever could be

Now I'm feeling the highs and you're feeling the lows

The beat starts getting into your toes

You start popping your fingers and stomping your feet

And moving your body while you're sitting in your seat

And then damn, you start doing the freak

I said damn, a right outta your seat

Then you throw your hands high in the air

You're rocking to the rhythm, shake your derriere

You're rocking to the beat without a care

With the sure-shot MCs for the affair

Now, I'm not as tall as the rest of the gang

But I rap to the beat just the same

I got a little face and a pair of brown eyes

All I'm here to do ladies is hypnotize

Singing on and on and on, on and on

The beat don't stop until the break of dawn

A singing on and on and on, on and on

Like a hot ready to pop the pop the pop dibbie dibbie

Pop the pop, pop, you don't dare stop

A come alive, y'all gimme what you got

I guess by now you can take a hunch

And find that I am the baby of the bunch

But that's okay, I still keep in stride

'Cause all I'm here to do is just a wiggle your behind

Singing on and on and on, on and on

The beat don't stop until the break of dawn

A singing on and on and on, on and on

Rock-rock, y'all, a get on the floor

[Chorus: Master Gee]

I'm gonna freak ya here, I'm gonna freak you there

I'm gonna move you outta this atmosphere

[Post-Chorus: Master Gee]

'Cause I'm one of a kind and I'll shock your mind

I'll put the jig-jig-jiggles in your behind

I said a 1-2-3-4, come on, girls, a get on the floor

A come alive, y'all, a gimme what ya got

'Cause I'm guaranteed to make you rock

I said 1-2-3-4, tell me Wonder Mike what are you waiting for?

[Chorus: Wonder Mike]

Said a hip-hop, the hippie to the hippie

The hip, hip-a-hop and you don't stop rockin'

To the bang-bang, the boogie, say up jump the boogie

To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat

[Verse 4: Wonder Mike]

A-skiddlee bebop, we rock a scooby doo

And guess what, America, we love you

A 'cause ya rock and a roll with a so much soul

You could rock 'til you're hundred and one years old

I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast

But we're like hot butter on a breakfast toast

We rock it up, a baby bubba

Baby bubba to the boogie, the bang-bang, the boogie

To the beat, beat, it's so unique

Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Chorus: Wonder Mike]

A hip-hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip, hip-hop and you don't stop

A rock it out, baby bubba, to the boogie, the bang-bang

The boogie to the boogie, the beat

[Verse 5: Wonder Mike]

I say I can't wait 'til the end of the week

When I'm rapping to the rhythm of a groovy beat

An attempt to raise your body heat

A just blow your mind so a that you can't speak

A do a thing, but a rock and shuffle your feet

And let it change up to a dance called the freak

And when ya finally do come into your rhythmic beat

Rest a little while so ya don't get weak

I know a man named Hank

He has more rhymes than a serious bank

So come on, Hank, a sing that song

A to the rhythm of the boogie, the bang-bang, the bong

[Verse 6: Big Bank Hank]

Well, I'm Imp the Dimp, the ladies pimp

The women fight for my delight

But I'm the grandmaster with the three MCs

That shock the house for the young ladies

And when you come inside, into the front

You do the freak, spank, and do the bump

And when the sucker MCs try to prove a point

We're treacherous trio, a with a serious joint

A from sun to sun and from day to day

I sit down and write a brand new rhyme

Because they say that miracles never cease

I've created a devastating masterpiece

I'm gonna rock the mic 'til you can't resist

Everybody, I say it goes like this

Well, I was coming home late one dark afternoon

Reporter stopped me for a interview

She said she's heard stories and she's heard fables

That I'm vicious on the mic and the turntables

This young reporter, I did adore

So I rocked a vicious rhyme like I never did before

She said, "Damn, fly guy, I'm in love with you

The Casanova legend must have been true"

I said, "By the way, baby, what's your name?"

Said "I go by the name Lois Lane"

And you could be my boyfriend, you surely can

Just let me quit my boyfriend called Superman

I said, "He's a fairy, I do suppose

Flying through the air in pantyhose

He may be very sexy or even cute

But he looks like a sucker in a blue and red suit"

I said, "You need a man who's got finesse

And his whole name across his chest

He may be able to fly all through the night

But can he rock a party 'til the early light?

He can't satisfy you with his little worm

But I can bust you out with my super sperm"

I go do it, I go do it, I go do it, do it, do it

An' I'm here and I'm there, I'm Big Bank Hank, I'm everywhere

A just throw your hands up in the air

And party hardy like you just don't care

Let's do it, a don't stop, y'all, a tick a tock, y'all, you don't stop

[Chorus: Big Bank Hank]

It go, "Hotel, motel, a what you gonna do today?" (Say what?)

'Cause I'm gon' get a fly girl, gonna get some spank and drive off in a def OJ

Everybody go, "Hotel, motel, Holiday Inn"

You see, if your girl starts acting up, then you take her friend

[Post-Chorus: Big Bank Hank]

I say skip, dive, what can I say?

I