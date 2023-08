Google translate :

Major floods

Updated: 08/05/2023 at 14:00

Many rivers in central, eastern and northeastern Slovenia are still flooding. Due to today's moderate rainfall, their decline is slower.

The Sava is flooding to a greater extent, but its flow in the lower reaches has stabilized. The Krka is flooding in areas of frequent flooding and will continue to rise slowly until tonight in the middle and especially the lower reaches.

The flow of the Mura and Drava in the lower reaches is stable. The flooded areas inside the anti-flood embankments along the Mura and downstream from the Markovci dam on the Drava will continue to be preserved today and Sunday night.