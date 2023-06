Dear God,

I can't believe in-

I don't believe in-

I won't believe in Heaven and Hell

No saints, no sinners, no devil as well

No pearly gates, no thorny crown

You're always letting us humans down

The wars you bring, the babes you drown

Those lost at sea and never found

XTC - Dear God

www.youtube.com/watch?v=p554R-Jq43A