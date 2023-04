lordslibrary.parliament.uk/bbc-world-...

BBC World Service: Soft power and funding challenges

The ‘soft power’ role of the BBCWS has been mentioned by several commentators. The term ‘soft power’ was originally coined by the US political scientist Professor Joseph Nye in 1990, and can be defined as “the ability to affect others to obtain the outcomes one wants through attraction rather than coercion or payment”.

"BBC World Service will receive an additional £4.1 million in emergency funding to support its Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region, and to help it increase trusted and independent content to counter disinformation about the war in Ukraine. BBC World Service channels—including TV, radio and digital—play an increasingly valuable role in challenging the Kremlin’s disinformation, but it is facing additional costs from operating within a military conflict and due to a crackdown on independent reporting in Russia."

...