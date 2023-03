Oh, tele-vee-shun

I'm-a sick from-a looking on tele-vee-shun

I got a weak in the eyes

Weak in the head likewise

From sitting and looking on tele-vee-shun

Hey, Mister General Public, do you realize

That we got a generation here of staring eyes

The women never bother getting housework done

They just sit around gawking at tele-vee-shun!

The kiddies never run and playing out of door

On top of that, they never reading books no more

You ask them, Who's the father of our country, mon?

They say, Was either Walt Disney or Ed Sullivan!

The burgler comes sneaking in and breaks the latch

While Grandma, she is looking on the wrestling match

She throws him on the floor although she's ninety years old

She says, I got him with a stepover toehold!

I turn on Elvis Presley and my daughter scream

I fear she have a nervous breakdown 'cause of him

I wonder why he wiggle-waggle to the beat

As a boy, he must have had a loose bicycle seat

The children of the country eat their dinner, you bet

But they eat it sitting in front of the TV set

They got pudding in their ears, from the north to the south

From eating while watching, and missing their mouth

I watch the Late Movie, and I climb the stairs

Get into bed, and have tele-vee-shun nightmares

Complete with bad commercials that repeat all night

Both in compatible color and black and white

https://www,youtube,com/watch?v=A8AiKJXNPfU