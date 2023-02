Lesje voor Klavertje.

Hannah Arendt considered thinking to be a central aspect of human existence, and wrote extensively about it in her work. She believed that thinking is different from other mental activities, such as perception or imagination, and that it is essential for understanding the world and our place in it.

According to Arendt, thinking involves a process of "enlarged mentality" in which we step back from our immediate concerns and consider things from a broader perspective. This involves a willingness to question assumptions and to engage in critical reflection on our beliefs and values. Arendt saw thinking as a way of breaking free from the limitations of our individual experiences and developing a sense of commonality with others.

Arendt also believed that thinking is intimately connected to language, and that the ability to express ourselves in words is essential for developing our capacity for thought. She argued that language allows us to communicate with others and to bridge the gap between our individual experiences and the broader world of human affairs.

Overall, Arendt saw thinking as a way of engaging with the world in a meaningful and purposeful way, and believed that it is essential for living a fully human life.