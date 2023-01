Na Harry en Meghan deel 1 en 2 op Netflix verschijnt volgende week dus ook Harry's nieuwe boek met weer ándere j'accuses. The Guardian zag exclusief een exemplaar in en kopte vanochtend "Exclusive: Harry writes in new autobiography Spare that William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during confrontation in London in 2019". Het boek heet Spare, wat vrij vertaald 'sparringspartner' betekent.

Het relaas zelf én het feit dat Harry het zo gewillig lijkt te publiceren, zijn pijnlijk. We citeren even integraal, want zo doen kwaliteitskranten (wij) dat.

"Prince Harry recounts what he says was a physical attack by his brother, William, now Prince of Wales, as their relationship fell apart over the younger prince’s marriage to the actor Meghan Markle. Describing a confrontation at his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his American wife.

The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”. The extraordinary scene, which Harry says resulted in visible injury to his back. (...)

Harry said: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

That comment, Harry says, angered his brother, who swore while stepping towards him. Now scared, Harry writes, he went to the kitchen, his furious brother following."

De achtervolging wordt vervolgd in de keuken, na de breek

"Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

He writes: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry writes that William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children. Harry says he refused to do so. William left, Harry says, then returned “looking regretful, and apologised”.

When William left again, his brother writes, he “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’

“‘You mean that you attacked me?’

“‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

Harry says he didn’t immediately tell his wife – but did call his therapist."

Ja, wat hier nou van te denken. Een gemiddelde broederruzie tussen ongemiddelde broers?

En beeldvormings-technisch; komt Harry hier inderdaad uit de verf als de beheerste, moderne, aangepaste man, the bigger man? Of heeft het toch iets kleinzerigs?

We laten het ditmaal aan u.

BREEK