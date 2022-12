Ondertussen heeft de Britse onderklasse vrij weinig meer over...

Dave and Mary quite contrary live in a council block.

High in the sky, they wonder why

They have to strenghthen their front door lock.

They're living on dreams and custard creams

And laying awake at night.

Living in fear like all the old dears.

Something just ain't right.

Though he looks quite old, he's only twenty three.

He's the father of a boy and a girl you see.

He scrimps and saves on his pittance of pay.

Just to keep his old woman at bay.