Details of the preparation of the murder of Daria Dugina according to the FSB.

The murder was prepared by the Ukrainian special services.

The performer is a citizen of Ukraine Natalia Vovk, born in 1979. She arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter Shaban Sofia Mikhailovna, born in 2010.

In order to organize the murder of Dugina and obtain information about her lifestyle, Vovk and her daughter rented an apartment in Moscow in the house where the deceased lived. For tracking, a Mini Cooper brand car was used.

“On the day of the murder, Vovk and Shaban were at the Tradition literary and musical festival, where Dugina was present as an honored guest. After a controlled explosion of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car driven by Dugina, on August 21, Vovk and her daughter drove through the Pskov region to Estonia.

Ik denk dat Rusland een excuus nodig heeft, nu de oorlog is vastgelopen. Excuus voor mobilisatie, voor bommen op Kiev, voor iets dat de impasse doorbreekt voo0rdat nog meer HIMARS en ATACMS Rusland tot een terugtocht dwingen of nog erger: de onderhandelingstafel.