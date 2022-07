Rebel News (also known as The Rebel Media and The Rebel) is a Canadian far-right[2] political and social commentary media website operated by Rebel News Network Ltd. It has been described as a "global platform" for the anti-Muslim ideology known as counter-jihad.[3][4][5] It was founded in February 2015 by former Sun News Network personalities Ezra Levant and Brian Lilley.

Wat een onzin Pritt Stift. En die vergelijkingen gaan helemaal mank