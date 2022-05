Kees heeft wat geraakt bij me:

"Does D66 stand for the new impetus?" (Nieuw elan).

The answer is “No”, but the party does want to make the connection between Dutch climate change policy and its environment-friendly policies.

The right wing party wants to strengthen the country’s position on climate change after becoming the largest party following elections in March 2019. It has promised that if it wins the election, it will bring climate legislation into force. This would include a mandatory greenhouse gas emission reduction target and a price on carbon.

D66 had been criticised for being too soft on climate change in its previous two governments (CDA/SGP). In 2018, D66 leader Alexander Pechtold said ‘Climate change is a reality we have to face. We don’t know enough about what will happen. If we continue down our current path, we will probably face challenges that are bigger than us.’

But in recent months he has softened his stance, saying that he recognises the importance of reducing emissions. He even voted against the Energy Act, which included a reduction goal for 2030. His party is now proposing a cap of 55 percent on future emissions compared to 1990 levels. At this point, D66 is not demanding a reduction target for 2020, but it is likely that the party will propose such a measure at some stage.

In addition, the party plans to introduce a law on nature protection. This includes measures to protect natural habitats and biodiversity, as well as making it harder to exploit nature for economic purposes.

This change in direction comes after D66 received criticism from environmentalists over its past climate policy. But it appears that D66 believes that it can win votes by taking a strong stance on environmental issues.