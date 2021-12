Volgens de chocolade adventskalender van mijn vrouw is het morgen Kerstmis.

Last night whilst watching tv, my mate said to his wife, "Do you know

what? You're the absolute double of Jennifer Aniston".

She gave him a cheesy grin, but said, "Really?"

He said, "Yes sweetheart, she's 120 lbs and you're 240lbs’’.

Doctors say he should be home in time for Christmas.