Of deze:

Should war break out

and I have to go in hiding

can I be with you?

If there's a club

I don't want to belong to

can I be with you?

If there's a rule

I can't abide by

can I be with you?

And if I should be something

I have never been

can I be with you?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5uvsEs79hM