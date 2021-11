Had ooit (2009) turks vriendinnetje, zij in Istanbul, ik hier. Ging er maandelijks heen, hormonen kunnen van de sterkste man een idioot maken. Mooie herinnering wel achteraf. m.youtube.com/watch?v=rstRWQ9ozNE

Simpele vertaling erbij, niet de beste, maar mijn turks is ook niet echt meer up to date. Geniet gewoon.

Carried away by the wind, I'm going

Whether my end is good or bad, I don't know

Carried away by the wind, I'm going

Whether my end is good or bad, I don't know

I'm so in love, I wish the same for all my friends

Love is like hot iron, I can't even touch it/hold it

I'm so in love, I wish the same for all my enemies

Love is like hot iron, I can't even touch it/hold it

I'm tired; tell me, do you still have strength?

How many defeats are there in life? Tell me for the sake of God

I'm going with the flow, moving

Whether my end is good or bad, I don't know

I have been melting days into nights

And all those promises in vain

I'm tired; tell me, do you still have strength?

How many defeats are there in life? Tell me for the sake of God.