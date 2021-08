@Papa Jones | 30-08-21 | 01:06: "People who recover [even] from mild COVID-19 have bone-marrow cells that can churn out antibodies for decades." Thus, aside from the robust T-cell memory that is likely lacking from most or all vaccinated individuals, prior infection creates memory B cells that "patrol the blood for reinfection, while bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) hide away in bones, trickling out antibodies for decades" as needed."

www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01...

Over asymptomische positieve PCR testen durf ik geen uitspraken te doen.