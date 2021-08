Artikel van april 2019:

USDA Terminates Deadly Cat Experiments, Plans To Adopt Out Remaining

Animals

www.wbur.org/npr/709273861/usda-termi...

"Since 1982 the USDA's Agricultural Research Services division had been conducting experiments that involved infecting cats with toxoplasmosis — a disease usually caused by eating undercooked contaminated meat — in order to study the foodborne illness. Once the cats were infected and the parasite harvested, the felines were put down.

In a statement announcing the decision, the agency said "toxoplasmosis research has been redirected and the use of cats as part of any research protocol in any ARS laboratory has been discontinued and will not be reinstated."



