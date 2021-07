: Calls for prohibition began long before the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act was passed by Congress in 1914 – a law requiring cocaine and narcotics to be dispensed only with a doctor's order.[4] Before this, various factors and groups acted (primarily at the state level) on influencing a move towards prohibition and away from a laissez-faire attitude.[5] Cocaine consumption had grown in 1903 to about five times that of 1890, predominately by non-medical users outside the middle-aged, American, professional class. Cocaine became associated with laborers, youths, black people, and the urban underworld.[6]

Popularization of cocaine is first evident with laborers who used it as a stimulant.

Tot ongeveer 1900 was cocaïne gewoon legaal in de VS. Speed (merknaam Pervitin) was in Duitsland bij de apotheek te koop. Militairen kregen speed tijdens WO2. Zogn ‘Panzerschokolade’