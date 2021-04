Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths By MICHELLE R. SMITH 38 minutes ago , AP

FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Nations around the world set new records Thursday, April 8, for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. Brazil became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up in Brazil as nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. The disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.

In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

– UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

Bron :

apnews.com/article/countries-worldwid...

't Braziliaanse virus. Maak je borst maar nat, Hugo en die andere Pinnokio. Veel te weinig aandacht voor. Ook hier.