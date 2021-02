:

The two vaccines authorized in the U.S so far, from Pfizer and Moderna, are made by putting a piece of genetic code called mRNA -- the instructions for that spike protein -- inside a little ball of fat.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, already used in Britain and several other countries, and one expected soon from Johnson & Johnson, are made with a cold virus that sneaks the spike protein gene into the body. It's a very different form of manufacturing: living cells in giant bioreactors grow that cold virus, which is extracted and purified.

"If the cells get old or tired or start changing, you might get less," Weissman said. "There's a lot more variability and a lot more things you have to check."

An old-fashioned variety -- "inactivated" vaccines like one made by China's Sinovac -- require even more steps and stiffer biosecurity because they're made with killed coronavirus.

Niet alle vaccins zijn mRNA.