The concept of demographic threat (or demographic bomb) is a term used in political conversation to refer to population increases from within a minority ethnic group in a given country that are perceived as threatening to alter the ethnic identity of that country. (Bron: wiki)

Dit is: democratisch warfare.

We zijn in oorlog.



Uitleg:

""Your family is in a shooting war with a family across the street. Your forces consist of a father, mother and one child, perhaps two. The other family has a father, mother and seven children, perhaps eight or nine. For your family, the loss of one person would be devastating. The larger family can take casualties and continue fighting."

...

the strength of a nation's military is affected by the size of a nation's families. Falling birth rates in Western countries mean that even light casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan bring cries of pain in Europe and America. But Iraq and Afghanistan are growing rapidly. Their populations are swollen by youth bulges. Their average family has five or six children. They are in what I call 'extreme demographic armament.'"



En de enige manier om deze demografische suïcide te stoppen is het geboortecijfer van de inheemsen omhoog te krijgen t.o.v. dat van immigranten.

Bron: www.washingtonexaminer.com/weekly-sta...



En verder is er al vrij veel geschreven over demografische oorlogsvoering.



P.s. demografische oorlogsvoering is iets anders en niet hetzelfde als de complot-omvolkingstheorie van Kalergi-Coldenhove of zo, dus plz .. bespaar me.