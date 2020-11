Neuh, er is vrijwel geen griep in europa, 97% minder griep4us gedetecteerd dan vorig jaar : “ This is the first report for the 2020–2021 influenza season. As of week 44/2020, only 39 influenza detections across the WHO European Region had been reported to The European Surveillance System (TESSy); 59% type A viruses, with A(H3N2) prevailing over A(H1N1)pdm09, and 41% type B viruses with none having been ascribed to a lineage. This represents a 97% drop in detections compared with the same period in 2019, probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures introduced to combat it.“