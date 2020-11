Timezone - world destruction

Africa bambaataa - John Lyndon

World Destruction

Speak about destruction. (x3)

This is a world destruction, your life ain't nothing

The human race is becoming a disgrace

Countries are fighting with chemical warfare

Not giving a damn about the people who live

Nostradamus predicts the coming of the Antichrist

Hey, look out, the third world nations are on the rise

The Democratic-Communist Relationship

Won't stand in the way of the Islamic force

The CIA is looking for other detectives

The KGB is smarter than you think

Brainwash mentalities to control the system

Using TV and movies - religions of course

Yes, the world is headed for destruction

Is it a nuclear war?

What are you asking for?

This is a world destruction. Your life ain't nothing

The human race is becoming a disgrace

The rich get richer

The poor are getting poorer

Fascist, chauvinistic government fools

People, Moslems, Christians and Hindus

Are in a time zone just searching for the truth

Who are you to think you're a superior race?

Facing forth your everlasting doom

We are Time Zone. We've come to drop a bomb on you

World destruction, kaboom, kaboom, kaboom!

Iæ?¦ going out of my mind that makes two of us-Iæ?¦ going out of my mind

This is the world destruction, your life ain't nothing

The human race is becoming a disgrace

Nationalities are fighting with each other

Why is this? Because the system tells you

Putting people in faceless categories

Knowledge isn't what it used to be

Military tactics to control a nation

Who wants to be a president or king? Me!

Mother Nature is gonna work against you

Nothing in your power that you can do

Yes, the world is headed for destruction

You and I know it, the Bible tells you

If we don't start to look for a better life

The world will be destroyed in a time zone!

Iæ?¦ in a time zone (x3) Speak about destruction (x1) Iæ?¦ in a time zone (x3)

Speak about destruction (x1)

