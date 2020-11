Een passend gedigt. The Snake.

On her way to work one morning down the path along the lake a tender hearted woman saw a poor, half frozen snake. His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew. 'The poor thing,' she cried, 'I'll take you in, and I'll take care of you.'. Take me in oh, tender woman, take me in, oh, tender woman, sighs the vicious snake.

She wrapped him up all cozy in a comforter of silk, and laid him by her fire side with some honey and some milk. She hurried home from work that night and as soon as she arrived she found that pretty snake she'd taken in had been revived. Take me in, oh, tender woman. Take me in for heaven's sake. Take me in oh, tender woman, sighed that vicious snake. She clutched him to her bosom, you're so beautiful, she cried. But if I hadn't brought you in by now, oh, heavens, you would have died.

She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed him and held him tight. But instead of saying thank you, that snake gave her a vicious bite! Take me he in oh, tender woman, take me in for heaven's sake. Take me in, oh, tender woman, sighed the vicious snake. I have saved you cried the woman. And now I'm going to die. Oh, shut up, silly woman said the reptile with a grin. You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.