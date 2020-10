Hoe dodelijk is dit virus? Van de "opperwappie" van het WHO Dr. John P A Ioannidis: Results I included 61 studies (74 estimates) and eight preliminary national

estimates. Seroprevalence estimates ranged from 0.02% to 53.40%. Infection fatality rates

ranged from 0.00% to 1.63%, corrected values from 0.00% to 1.54%. Across 51 locations,

the median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.23%): the rate was

0.09% in locations with COVID-19 population mortality rates less than the global average

(< 118 deaths/million), 0.20% in locations with 118–500 COVID-19 deaths/million people

and 0.57% in locations with > 500 COVID-19 deaths/million people. In people < 70 years,

infection fatality rates ranged from 0.00% to 0.31% with crude and corrected medians of

0.05%. Bron: www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT...

Zo! Gaan we nu weer normaal doen?