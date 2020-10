Rain on the brain

Now there's flowers in your window

She, well she's so strange

I don't know anything about her

But if it's all the same to you

Here's what I'm gonna do

I'm gonna write a song

Gonna sing it to everyone

And then I'll sing it to you

'cos it was you that wrote it too

This could be the last train

Search within yourself for feelings

Everybody's got them

You left me on the shelf

And now there's no-one to rely on

But if it's all the same to you

Here's what I'm gonna do

I'm gonna buy a gun

Gonna shoot eberything, everyone

And then I'm coming for you

'cos it was you that drove me to

This could be the last train

Woo-woo

Woo-woo

Woo-woo

Woo-woo

Rear window

Wit the…

* Snel liedje luisteren gaat..*