Deze is nog veel gniepiger:

You keep saying you got something for me

Something you call love but confess

You've been a'messin' where you shouldn't 've been a'messin'

And now someone else is getting all your best

These boots are made for walking

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

You keep lyin' when you oughta be truthin'

You keep losing when you oughta not bet

You keep samin' when you oughta be a'changin'

Now what's right is right but you ain't been right yet

These boots are made for walking

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

You keep playing where you shouldn't be playing

And you keep thinking that you'll never get burnt (HAH)

I just found me a brand new box of matches (YEAH)

And what he knows you ain't had time to learn

These boots are made for walking,

And that's just what they'll do

One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you

Are you ready, boots? Start walkin'

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbyAZQ45uww