Gluttony

Still life: Excess (Albert Anker, 1896)

Gluttony (Latin: gula) is the overindulgence and overconsumption of anything to the point of waste. The word derives from the Latin gluttire, meaning to gulp down or swallow.[citation needed]

In Christianity, it is considered a sin if the excessive desire for food causes it to be withheld from the needy.[28]

Because of these scripts, gluttony can be interpreted as selfishness; essentially placing concern with one's own impulses or interests above the well-being or interests of others.[original research?]

During times of famine, war, and similar periods when food is scarce, it is possible for one to indirectly kill other people through starvation just by eating too much or even too soon.[citation needed]

Medieval church leaders (e.g., Thomas Aquinas) took a more expansive view of gluttony,[28] arguing that it could also include an obsessive anticipation of meals, and the constant eating of delicacies and excessively costly foods.[29] Aquinas went so far as to prepare a list of five ways to commit gluttony, comprising:

Laute – eating too expensively

Studiose – eating too daintily

Nimis – eating too much

Praepropere – eating too soon

Ardenter – eating too eagerly

Of these, ardenter is often considered the most serious, since it is extreme attachment to the pleasure of mere eating, which can make the committer eat impulsively; absolutely and without qualification live merely to eat and drink; lose attachment to health-related, social, intellectual, and spiritual pleasures; and lose proper judgement:[original research?] an example is Esau selling his birthright for ordinary food of bread and pottage of lentils. His punishment was that of the "profane person ... who, for a morsel of meat sold his birthright". It is later revealed that "he found no place for repentance, though he sought it carefully, with tears".[Gen 25:30]