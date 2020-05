"Double Rainbow" guy is dood.

"In a May 3, 2020 Facebook post, Vasquez spoke of feeling feverish and having trouble breathing. However, he refrained from going to a hospital, as he looked forward to reincarnating and "enjoying the ride". On May 9, Vasquez died in the emergency room of John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa, California. Vasquez was tested for COVID-19 but no results have yet been released."

Laten we hopen dat hij niemand anders aangestoken heeft.