Aan wiens leibandje loopt minister Hugo de Jonge? Wat weet hij wat wij niet weten? En is die app die hij gaat uitkiezen al lang klaar?

"ID2020—a project initiated by the Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates and Microsoft, transnational pharmaceutical corporations, and technology firms—is pushing the concept that every human on the planet needs biometric verification because “to prove who you are is a fundamental and universal human right,” according to the ID2020 website."

!!! 20 september 2019: ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines

“What they really want is a fully standardized data collection and retrieval format, and cross-border sharing of identities of the entire population of the planet, in order for the stand-alone AI-powered command center to work without a hitch, and for purposes of calculating everyone’s potential contribution, and threat to the system,” explains OffGrid Healthcare.

If you believe this is dangerously close to China’s “social credit” system, you’re not far off the mark.

Bron: ID2020 dot com ; Biometric update dot com ; GlobalResearch dot ca 'COVID-19: Perfect Cover for Mandatory Biometric ID' van Kurt Nimmo ; Zie ook GlobalResearch dot com Larry Romanoff.