Prostitution among animals

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prostitution_am...

"A study at Yale–New Haven Hospital trains capuchin monkeys to use silver discs as money in order to study their economic behavior. The discs could be exchanged by the monkeys for various treats.

A researcher observed what appeared to be a monkey exchanging a disc for sex.

The monkey that was paid for sex immediately traded the silver disc for a grape. "