News reporting of the recent heat wave in France and other European countries was accompanied with the usual blame on humans for causing the event. For example, here’s the CBS News headline: Record-breaking heat is scorching France. Experts say climate change is to blame.

While it is possible that the human component of recent warming might have made the heat wave slightly worse, there are three facts the media routinely ignore when reporting on such “record hot” events

1. Record High Temperatures Occur Even Without Global Warming

2. Summer Heat Waves are Weather-Related, and Unusual Cold is Usually Nearby

3. Most Thermometer Measurements Have Been Spuriously Warmed by the Urban Heat Island Effect

Bron: wattsupwiththat.com/2019/07/02/record...