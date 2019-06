EuroNews meldt dit: " The German charity boat had been stranded at sea for two weeks with 42 rescued migrants on board.

"I have decided to enter the port of Lampedusa. I know what I'm risking, but the 42 rescued are exhausted. I'm bringing them to safety now," the ship's captain said.

"The EU has let them down for 14 days. Our captain has no choice," the NGO added. "

Tja, wie nam ze ook al weer aan boord? Juist.

Wort vervolgd. Evocatus