JUICY. Beelden van Epstein-verhoren Bill en Hillary Clinton vrijgegeven
Former President Bill Clinton was seen flipping through old Epstein photos, smiling and nodding at his deposition, until his attorney stepped in and pulled them away.— AF Post (@AFpost) March 3, 2026
Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/rFCpBq23Vp
EPSTEIN! Tuurlijk, dat dossier hadden we ook nog. Je zou bijna vergeten dat de oorlog in het Midden-Oosten (Iran liveblog HIER) allemaal een dikke afleidingsmanoeuvre is. Dit is waar we het ECHT over moeten hebben; al die miljoenen documenten vol glashard bewijs voor een internationale PEDO-ELITE. Ok dat met dat glasharde bewijs valt op zich mee, om maar niet te zeggen dat we nog altijd niet echt weten welke conclusies we nou uit De Files moeten trekken behalve 'Best een rare vent die Epstein' en 'Jaaaa daar was wel wat mee'. Desalniettemin vond de House Oversight Committee het belangrijk om enkele hoofdpersonen (van de niet-weggelakte delen van de files) aan de tand te voelen en vorige week was het dus de beurt aan de CLINTONS. Bill uiteraard, want die staat vaker met Epstein op de foto dan de meeste mensen met hun eigen moeder, en Hillary... Was er soms ook. De verhoren vonden plaats achter gesloten deuren maar nu zijn de BEELDON vrijgegeven en u raadt het niet: Bill en Hillary hebben van dat hele misbruik eigenlijk nooit iets gezien! Zij niet. Trump wel! Vermoeden ze. Ga die eens verhoren dan. Doe dan. Nee he? Durf je niet he? Haha. En dan dat 4,5 uur lang. Ennieway, gelukkig leverde het wel een paar JUICY en tevens FUNNY fragmentjes op.
🚨 NEW: Hillary Clinton is directly asked about Pizzagate and instead of answering the question she immediately jumps into being defensive and dismissing it all as ridiculous conspiracy nonsense and shooing it away like it’s a waste of her time.pic.twitter.com/v71H0ixC1E— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 2, 2026
'Bill likes them young'
This was the most damning moment.— C3 (@C_3C_3) March 3, 2026
You can tell Bill knows he’s been exposed and he’s thinking of a way out and can’t find one.
Nancy Mace: "Why would Jeffery Epstein say you like them young?"
Bill Clinton: "It's just not true, all of it"pic.twitter.com/8ulw5FOyAE
During his deposition regarding his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton says he’s NEVER lied under oath.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2026
Q: “Have you ever lied while under oath?”
CLINTON: “No.”
Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about having an affair with an intern. pic.twitter.com/SeCtRl6Pa5
Hillary over Trump
Q: "Do you think that Donald Trump should be deposed by this committee?"— CSPAN (@cspan) March 2, 2026
Hillary Clinton: "Absolutely…Donald Trump has been held civilly liable for sexual assault by a jury of his peers…That is behavior that fits a pattern if one were looking for a pattern." pic.twitter.com/KiepIz6xGm
Bill Clinton says he thought the victims on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane were flight attendants.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2026
Q: “Do flight attendants typically wear tank tops and jeans?”
*Long pause*
CLINTON: “They don’t all wear uniforms on private planes.” pic.twitter.com/w1vgHOAfF8
Hillary boos
Hillary Clinton finding out Lauren Boebert is posting photos of her testimony: "If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. this is just typical behavior... We all are abiding by the same rules."— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 2, 2026
Boebert: "I... I will… pic.twitter.com/WtmMwQo6aY
Hillary boos II
Heated exchange between Hillary Clinton and Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/YaOdTX8DgL— Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026
Bill, volledig
Hillary, volledig
