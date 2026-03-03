achtergrond

JUICY. Beelden van Epstein-verhoren Bill en Hillary Clinton vrijgegeven

Leuk stel!

EPSTEIN! Tuurlijk, dat dossier hadden we ook nog. Je zou bijna vergeten dat de oorlog in het Midden-Oosten (Iran liveblog HIER) allemaal een dikke afleidingsmanoeuvre is. Dit is waar we het ECHT over moeten hebben; al die miljoenen documenten vol glashard bewijs voor een internationale PEDO-ELITE. Ok dat met dat glasharde bewijs valt op zich mee, om maar niet te zeggen dat we nog altijd niet echt weten welke conclusies we nou uit De Files moeten trekken behalve 'Best een rare vent die Epstein' en 'Jaaaa daar was wel wat mee'. Desalniettemin vond de House Oversight Committee het belangrijk om enkele hoofdpersonen (van de niet-weggelakte delen van de files) aan de tand te voelen en vorige week was het dus de beurt aan de CLINTONS. Bill uiteraard, want die staat vaker met Epstein op de foto dan de meeste mensen met hun eigen moeder, en Hillary... Was er soms ook. De verhoren vonden plaats achter gesloten deuren maar nu zijn de BEELDON vrijgegeven en u raadt het niet: Bill en Hillary hebben van dat hele misbruik eigenlijk nooit iets gezien! Zij niet. Trump wel! Vermoeden ze. Ga die eens verhoren dan. Doe dan. Nee he? Durf je niet he? Haha. En dan dat 4,5 uur lang. Ennieway, gelukkig leverde het wel een paar JUICY en tevens FUNNY fragmentjes op.

PIZZAGATE

'Bill likes them young'

Euh

Hillary over Trump

Oh natuurlijk

Hillary boos

Hillary boos II

Bill, volledig

Hillary, volledig

Tags: epstein, bill clinton, hillary clinton
@Zorro | 03-03-26 | 11:29 | 99 reacties

Reaguursels

Prins Andrew met pet in militair uniform
