Awesome beelden! Orkaan Melissa, de zwaarste storm van 2025

Wat doet je vader? 
Oh, die zit in een vliegtuig, in het oog van de storm

Gewoon helemaal IN Melissa. Dat er kerels zijn die daar wel zin in hebben! Klik bovenstaand draadje (of deze) voor gruwelijke beelden van inside Orkaan Melissa. Jamaica in het Caribisch gebied is vandaag zwaar de sjaak, want de zwaarste storm van 2025 gaat het eiland compleet SLOPEN. Er worden golven van 4 meter hoog verwacht, windstoten van 280 km/h (ter vergelijk: wij hadden Storm Benjamin dit weekend - max windstoot: 105 km/h) en als het ff tegenzit schuift dat hele eiland zo de zee in. Hou je veilig, Jamaica. Later meer.

Ah, daar is de Animatie des Doods weer!

Tags: melissa, orkaan, jamaica
@Pritt Stift | 28-10-25 | 11:31 | 2 reacties

