Awesome beelden! Orkaan Melissa, de zwaarste storm van 2025
Wat doet je vader?
Oh, die zit in een vliegtuig, in het oog van de storm
A thread of videos from today’s flight into Hurricane Melissa— Tropical Cowboy of Danger (@FlynonymousWX) October 27, 2025
In this first one we are entering from the southeast just after sunrise and the bright arc on the far northwest eye wall is the light just beginning to make it over the top from behind us. pic.twitter.com/qGdpp7lbCN
Gewoon helemaal IN Melissa. Dat er kerels zijn die daar wel zin in hebben! Klik bovenstaand draadje (of deze) voor gruwelijke beelden van inside Orkaan Melissa. Jamaica in het Caribisch gebied is vandaag zwaar de sjaak, want de zwaarste storm van 2025 gaat het eiland compleet SLOPEN. Er worden golven van 4 meter hoog verwacht, windstoten van 280 km/h (ter vergelijk: wij hadden Storm Benjamin dit weekend - max windstoot: 105 km/h) en als het ff tegenzit schuift dat hele eiland zo de zee in. Hou je veilig, Jamaica. Later meer.
Gotta get to bed since we'll be up at 3 am to do another mission into #Melissa right before landfall in Jamaica tomorrow. Here's a video I took today going through the NE eyewall into the eye. I had to tilt the phone up to get a view of the eye because it was so cylindrical (not… pic.twitter.com/ViOxkAoEVS— Andy Hazelton (@AndyHazelton) October 27, 2025
Hurricane Melissa is the strongest tropical system of the year and will unleash life-threatening impacts on Jamaica.— AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 27, 2025
It's expected to make landfall Tuesday morning. https://t.co/U4UTGeMlZX pic.twitter.com/O5nxLOCwyU
Ah, daar is de Animatie des Doods weer!
Jamaica is forecast to get up to 30 inches of rain from historic Hurricane Melissa with a storm surge of 9 - 13ft in some areas - higher than the peak in this video.— Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) October 28, 2025
Climate change is making hurricanes more powerful.
Watch David Attenborough’s Breaking Boundaries on Netflix… pic.twitter.com/aRbbU4FvPg
Reaguursels
Dit wil je ook lezen
MILTON ORKAAN DES DOODS
Groet uw vrienden in Florida voor een laatste keer
VIDEOS. Orkaan Ian sloopt Florida
Gedonder met die natte draaiwoei
LIVE- Categorie 4 Orkaan Ida LANDFALL
Harde woei, regens, hoog water
LIVE. Gruwelijke orkaan Laura aan land in de VS
Slecht weer in de Verenigde Staten
Koninklijke Marine gaat helpen op de Bahamas
Succes jongens (m/v) in die puinzooi (30 doden nu). Deze man wacht op jullie.