Hahaha. Dries Roelvink duikt op in Coldplay Kisscam Gate
BAAS!
Inmiddels een miljoenmiljard keer bekeken en superviraal van hier tot Dedemsvaart. Het kisscam filmpje van TWEE VREEMDGAANDE MENSEN tijdens een concert van Coldplay (New York Post). Als je vreemdgaat is de zaaddodende muziek van Chris Martin cum suis wellicht de beste anticonceptie, maar het wordt pas helegaar geinig als Vinoloog des Vaderlands DRIES ROELVINK dan weer opduikt in de hilarische MEME-tsunami. Proost, Dries!
The divorce attorney who just got hired by the Astronomer CEO’s wife pic.twitter.com/clBeSN0E85— Jay (@jaybronious) July 17, 2025
LOL
Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years.— Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) July 17, 2025
Last night, they made two. pic.twitter.com/tlhPBWRX0Y
July 18, 2025
