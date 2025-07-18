achtergrond

Hahaha. Dries Roelvink duikt op in Coldplay Kisscam Gate

BAAS!

Inmiddels een miljoenmiljard keer bekeken en superviraal van hier tot Dedemsvaart. Het kisscam filmpje van TWEE VREEMDGAANDE MENSEN tijdens een concert van Coldplay (New York Post). Als je vreemdgaat is de zaaddodende muziek van Chris Martin cum suis wellicht de beste anticonceptie, maar het wordt pas helegaar geinig als Vinoloog des Vaderlands DRIES ROELVINK dan weer opduikt in de hilarische MEME-tsunami. Proost, Dries!

LOL

Tags: coldplay, kisscam, DRIES
@Pritt Stift | 18-07-25 | 11:40 | 38 reacties

