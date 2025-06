The Netherlands-based Israa Charitable Foundation Netherlands (Israa Foundation) is a member of U.S.-designated umbrella organization the Union of Good, which reports directly to the Hamas military wing and is composed of additional U.S.-designated organizations that generate revenue for Hamas under the guise of legitimate charitable work. Amin Ghazi Abu Rashed (Amin Ghazi), representative of the Israa Foundation, is a top Hamas operative in Europe responsible for raising millions of U.S. dollars in funds for Hamas by using sham charities as a cover. Israa Foundationrepresentative and Hamas operative Israa Abou Rashed (Abou Rashed) led campaigns on behalf of the Israa Foundation to raise and divert funds to Hamas. Treasury designated the Union of Good, an organization created by Hamas leadership to transfer funds to the terrorist organization, on November 12, 2008_._

El Baraka, Brahimi, Israa Foundation, Amin Ghazi, Abou Rashed, and La Cupola d’Oro, are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Hamas.