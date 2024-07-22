Gedoe in een consequentievrije niche, en als je je daar boos om kunt maken, dan kun je je overal boos om maken. Voormalig wetenschappelijk vakblad Nature schrijft:

"Botanists decided that more than 200 plants, fungi and algae species names should no longer contain a racial slur related to the word caffra, which is used against Black people and others mostly in southern Africa. The changes voted on today at the International Botanical Congress in Madrid mean that plants such as the coast coral tree will, from 2026, be formally called Erythrina affra, instead of Erythrina caffra. (...) Their proposal takes species names based on the word caffra and its derivatives and replaces them with derivatives of ‘afr’ to instead recognize Africa."

Zulks gebeurde met 351 stemmen voor en 205 stemmen tegen. In het Nederlands betreft 'caffra' dat het woord "kaffer" en je zou spontaan zin krijgen iemand uit te kafferen, ware het niet dat "kaffer" in het nieuwe Nederland natuurlijk voor 'ongelovige' of 'godslasteraar' staat.

Maar what's next, mag je geen HITLERKEVER of MUSSOLINIVLINDER meer zeggen? Nou, die kans is inderdaad best groot.