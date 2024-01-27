NEW: an ideological divide is emerging between young men and women in many countries around the world. I think this one of the most important social trends unfolding today, and provides the answer to several puzzles.

Wisten we hier allang natuurlijk maar nu staat het breed uitgemeten in de Financial Times. De jongens van Generation Z(yklon) zijn op bepaalde thema's overwegend veel 'conservatiever' dan hun vrouwelijke leeftijdsgenoten én oudere mannen én vrouwen.

"In the US, UK and Germany, young women now take far more liberal positions on immigration and racial justice than young men, while older age groups remain evenly matched. The trend in most countries has been one of women shifting left while men stand still, but there are signs that young men are actively moving to the right in Germany, where today’s under-30s are more opposed to immigration than their elders, and have shifted towards the far-right AfD in recent years."

Was vrouwenstemrecht dan uiteindelijk toch een monumentale, historische, onomkeerbare vergissing?

Buiten het Westen haalt de auter Zuid-Korea aan als extreem voorbeeld, waar zelfs betoogd kan worden dat deze nieuwe tweedeling bijdraagt aan dat Zuid-Korea de laagste huwelijks- en vruchtbaarheidsgraad ter wereld heeft.

"The #MeToo movement was the key trigger, giving rise to fiercely feminist values among young women who felt empowered to speak out against long-running injustices. That spark found especially dry tinder in South Korea, where gender inequality remains stark, and outright misogyny is common. (...) Korea’s is an extreme situation, but it serves as a warning to other countries of what can happen when young men and women part ways. Its society is riven in two. Its marriage rate has plummeted, and birth rate has fallen precipitously, dropping to 0.78 births per woman in 2022, the lowest of any country in the world."

Verdere explainers door de auteur met grafieken over Duitsland, Engeland, Amerika en Polen na de breek.