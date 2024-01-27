achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

Financial Times: Jonge mannen en vrouwen groeien ideologisch volledig uit elkaar, vooral op immigratie en genderrollen

En we begrepen elkaar al zo goed

Wisten we hier allang natuurlijk maar nu staat het breed uitgemeten in de Financial Times. De jongens van Generation Z(yklon) zijn op bepaalde thema's overwegend veel 'conservatiever' dan hun vrouwelijke leeftijdsgenoten én oudere mannen én vrouwen. 

"In the US, UK and Germany, young women now take far more liberal positions on immigration and racial justice than young men, while older age groups remain evenly matched. The trend in most countries has been one of women shifting left while men stand still, but there are signs that young men are actively moving to the right in Germany, where today’s under-30s are more opposed to immigration than their elders, and have shifted towards the far-right AfD in recent years."

Was vrouwenstemrecht dan uiteindelijk toch een monumentale, historische, onomkeerbare vergissing?

Buiten het Westen haalt de auter Zuid-Korea aan als extreem voorbeeld, waar zelfs betoogd kan worden dat deze nieuwe tweedeling bijdraagt aan dat Zuid-Korea de laagste huwelijks- en vruchtbaarheidsgraad ter wereld heeft.

"The #MeToo movement was the key trigger, giving rise to fiercely feminist values among young women who felt empowered to speak out against long-running injustices. That spark found especially dry tinder in South Korea, where gender inequality remains stark, and outright misogyny is common. (...) Korea’s is an extreme situation, but it serves as a warning to other countries of what can happen when young men and women part ways. Its society is riven in two. Its marriage rate has plummeted, and birth rate has fallen precipitously, dropping to 0.78 births per woman in 2022, the lowest of any country in the world."

Verdere explainers door de auteur met grafieken over Duitsland, Engeland, Amerika en Polen na de breek.

Amerika

Engeland

Duitsland

Polen

Tags: Mannen, Vrouwen, Tweedeling
@Spartacus | 27-01-24 | 16:00 | 215 reacties

Reaguursels

Dit wil je ook lezen

Vrouwen in shock. Hoe vaak denkt u (m) per week aan het Romeinse Rijk?

"You could only whisper it. Anything more than a whisper and it would vanish, it was so fragile."

@Spartacus | 15-09-23 | 11:01 | 276 reacties
Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Linktips:
Kansino. Hét online casino van Nederland.|Bookmakers|Bookmakers Nederland|Online casino Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Viral Video's