A government that consistently fails to enforce laws and regulations or is perceived as being too lenient with violators can lead to a range of consequences. One potential outcome is that citizens may feel compelled to take matters into their own hands, but there are many other implications:

Loss of Public Trust: A foundational effect is the erosion of public trust in the government and its institutions. People may begin to doubt the effectiveness and fairness of the legal and judicial systems.

Vigilantism: As you suggested, in the absence of effective law enforcement, some individuals or groups might feel compelled to take the law into their own hands. This can result in vigilante actions, where citizens attempt to enforce their own sense of justice. Such actions can lead to further instability and violence.

Increase in Crime and Lawlessness: If individuals or entities believe they can violate laws without facing consequences, the incidence of crimes or regulatory breaches may increase. A perception of impunity can embolden wrongdoers.

Social Unrest: Persistent failure to enforce laws can lead to widespread dissatisfaction, which might manifest as protests, civil unrest, or even larger-scale rebellions.

Economic Instability: Consistent non-enforcement of laws can deter both domestic and foreign investments. Investors generally seek stable environments where the rule of law is upheld, contracts are honored, and their investments are protected.

Legal Ambiguity: Inconsistent enforcement or leniency can create confusion about which laws are to be followed and to what extent. This ambiguity can make it difficult for citizens and businesses to operate within the law.

Cultural Changes: Over time, a lack of enforcement can influence societal norms. If certain behaviors aren't penalized, they might become more socially acceptable, leading to shifts in societal values and standards.

Corruption: A lax approach to law enforcement can foster a culture of corruption within governmental and enforcement agencies. Bribery, graft, and other forms of corruption might become more widespread.

Moral Hazard: Individuals or entities, believing that there will be no consequences for their actions, might engage in riskier or more unethical behavior.

Erosion of Democratic Principles: The consistent non-enforcement of laws can erode the principles of democracy, leading citizens to question the legitimacy of their government and its commitment to justice and equality.

In sum, while vigilantism is one possible outcome of a government's prolonged failure to enforce laws, it's just one of many potential consequences. The broader implications touch upon social, economic, cultural, and political aspects of a society.