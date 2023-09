Altijd mooi om te zien hoe de rijken proberen niets te betalen:

Some of America’s most profitable companies are steeling themselves for a new 15 percent corporate minimum tax, a provision of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act that is meant to capture revenue lost to prolific use of deductions to whittle down tax bills.

But while the new tax is projected to raise more than $200 billion over a decade starting in the 2023 tax year, corporate America and its allies in Washington are still scrambling to blunt its impact, The Times’s Alan Rappeport writes.

Lawmakers have long been concerned about hugely profitable companies paying little in taxes thanks to clever accounting. A 2021 report found that 55 of the nation’s biggest businesses had paid no federal income tax the previous year.

About 150 companies could face significant increases in their tax liabilities under the new law, including giants like Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway, which have had effective tax rates in the single digits in recent years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Experts warn of unintended consequences, like the law encouraging companies to change how they report their profits as they search for new loopholes.

Maar goed, op GS is men nu ook links, gezien de steun voor de SP en PVV.