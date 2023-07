“But the plans were on display…”

'On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.'

“That’s the display department.”

'With a flashlight.'

“Ah, well, the lights had probably gone.”

'So had the stairs.'

“But look, you found the notice, didn’t you?”

'Yes,' said Arthur, 'yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying ‘Beware of the Leopard.''